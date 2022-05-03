Deanna Goodwin promoted to vice president of Visit Lake Geneva

VISIT Lake Geneva recently announced that Deanna Goodwin has been named the vice president of marketing, communications and development. She became the director of marketing for the Lake Geneva Visitor & Convention Bureau in July 2019.

Goodwin’s job duties include research, strategic planning, branding, social media, advertising, public relations, events, and promotions. She oversees staff responsible for marketing, events, sales, and membership.

“The momentum for Lake Geneva as a national tourism destination that so many have commented on of late can be traced straight back to Deanna’s marketing contributions,” Stephanie Klett, VISIT Lake Geneva’s CEO, said. “She’s earned her stripes many times over as the complete tourism professional, so the title of vice president is beyond deserved.”

Klett also noted in the release of Goodwin’s many contributions within VISIT Lake Geneva have included directing a safe travel marketing program to address COVID concerns, expanding the publicity efforts from regional to national, invigorating local events, and launching a social media strategy across multiple channels that continues to grow in follower counts and engagement.

“I’ve been given an opportunity to cement Lake Geneva’s credentials on the national tourism stage and that’s what excites me the most,” Goodwin said in the release. “There is still plenty of potential to grow the local tourism economy here, considering all the new developments in just the last few years.”

Goodwin previously worked as a marketing director for the Kenosha Area Convention & Visitors Bureau. She attended the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee where she studied marketing.

