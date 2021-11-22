Debate continues: Cash may still be an option for Lake Geneva boat launch, beach next year

Lake Geneva officials plan to move closer to a cashless payment system for beach passes and boat launch fees, but realize cash payments may still have to be an option for at least another year.

City officials plan to encourage residents and visitors to download an app to pay for their boat launch fees next year. The city is considering allowing people to download the Viply or Parkmobile app to pay for their boat launch fees.

The city currently contracts with Viply for people to pay for their beach passes and Parkmobile for people to pay for downtown parking.

Members of the city councils piers, harbors & lakefront committee discussed the issue Nov. 9.

Harbormaster Steve Russell said even though he plans to contract with an app service for people to pay for their boat launch fees next year, he still plans to allow people to pay those fees with cash in 2022 to give people more time to get use to the idea of paying with an app.

“I think we need to give the awareness of what exists,” Russell said.

Alderman Ken Howell said the city should allow people to still pay for their boat launch fees in cash in case they have difficulty downloading the app.

“I’m old fogy enough to worry about the cashless thing and whether it’s going to cause problems, but I’m willing to try,” Howell said. “Do we have a back-up plan if things start to go south right away?”

City aldermen also are debating whether to do away with cash payments for Riviera Beach passes.

Members of the city council’s finance, licensing & regulation committee approved, Oct. 19, to keep beach rates at $8 for children and adults in 2022 and to only allow people to pay for their passes with a credit card or by downloading an app.

The item still has to be approved by the full city council.

Alderwoman Shari Straube said people should still be allowed to pay for their beach passes with cash, because they may not be comfortable with bringing their cellphone to the beach.

“I personally would never want to take my phone to the beach,” Straube said. “My phone is too valuable.”

Alderman Tim Dunn said he also feels some people may not be willing to bring their cellphone to the beach, and the city should maintain a cash payment option.

“I wouldn’t want to take my cellphone,” Dunn said. “There’s sand and water, not to mention someone can steal it.”

Russell said people still have the option of purchasing a season beach pass or the city could implement a punch-card pass system, which allows people to pay for a certain number of beach visits in advance.

“Then you would have four methods: Viply, season passes for residents, season passes for non-residents or a punch card for up to 10 visits,” Russell said.

Members of the piers, harbors & lakefront committee are set to discuss beach payment options and boat launch fees again during their Dec. 14 meeting.

