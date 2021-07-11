Debate continues for free parking for churches in Lake Geneva

Alderwoman Mary Jo Fesenmaier proposed that the parking department could distribute yard signs to the churches so they could inform people about the free parking or the city could designate an area that is in front of the church as free parking.

"Yes, you're going to catch people that aren't going to that church," Fesenmaier said. "I kind of like the yard signs, because we're saying that's who it's dedicated to."

Mayor Charlene Klein said the city could designate a certain number of parking passes or stickers to each church that they could give to their members to be placed on their vehicle dashboards.

Howell said if the city allocates parking passes or stickers to the churches, then they would have to have someone standing outside the church to distribute the passes to people who are attending.

"If we allocate a certain number of stickers to a church, they would come out to the curb and hand it out to each person as they came in," Howell said. "That would require the church to man the ramparts-- so to speak-- whether that would work or not I don't know."

Fesenmaier said the city also would have to make sure there would be enough passes or stickers available to visitors.