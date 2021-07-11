Debate continues for free parking for churches in Lake Geneva

Lake Geneva officials are continuing to debate providing free parking to downtown churches on Sunday mornings.
The city offered free parking to the downtown churches for several years as part of a verbal agreement, but now city officials are looking into how to make free parking for the churches official.
The downtown churches that are located in the city's paid parking area include Lake Geneva United Methodist Church, Holy Communion Episcopal Church, First Church of Christ Scientist and First Congregational Church of Christ.
Members of the city council's finance, licensing & regulation committee discussed potential options for implementing free church parking, July 6.
Aldermen first discussed the issue during the council's public works committee meeting, June 28
Alderman Ken Howell said he is concerned that if the city offers free parking on Sunday mornings, then the spaces would be used by people not attending a church and the people attending would not be able to find a parking space, anyways.
"I wonder if those parking spaces would be taken up by non-church-going people, and they still wouldn't be able to find a place to park," Howell said. "I'm looking for good ideas for this. Because in theory, we would like for them to be able to park for free, but how do we accomplish that?"
Alderwoman Mary Jo Fesenmaier proposed that the parking department could distribute yard signs to the churches so they could inform people about the free parking or the city could designate an area that is in front of the church as free parking.
"Yes, you're going to catch people that aren't going to that church," Fesenmaier said. "I kind of like the yard signs, because we're saying that's who it's dedicated to."
Mayor Charlene Klein said the city could designate a certain number of parking passes or stickers to each church that they could give to their members to be placed on their vehicle dashboards.
Howell said if the city allocates parking passes or stickers to the churches, then they would have to have someone standing outside the church to distribute the passes to people who are attending.
"If we allocate a certain number of stickers to a church, they would come out to the curb and hand it out to each person as they came in," Howell said. "That would require the church to man the ramparts-- so to speak-- whether that would work or not I don't know."
Fesenmaier said the city also would have to make sure there would be enough passes or stickers available to visitors.
"It's much more welcoming to have that spot saved and free then it is to exclude those people, which you would do with a sticker or a pass that you would put on the dashboard," Fesenmaier said. "I heard that as a concern."
Larry Kundert, who attends Lake Geneva United Methodist Church, told the aldermen that his church could use more available parking to encourage more people to attend.
"Fourteen stalls in our parking lot won't get the job done. We need to have more," Kundert said. "If you look, at 8 o'clock or 9 o'clock on Sunday morning there is no place to park on Geneva Street. So our elderly members end up having to walk or staying home."
After some discussion, the finance committee members unanimously approved to have the city's parking operations department develop options for implementing free parking for the churches then present their ideas during an upcoming finance, licensing & regulation committee meeting, which eventually would be voted on by the full city council for final approval.
"I think we're making this far too complicated," Alderman John Halverson said. "My opinion is we should turn this over to the parking department to figure out a way for designating this. I think that's the easiest way, but that's just my opinion."
Howell said he also would like the parking department to present ideas for implementing free church parking.
"It's good to do something on this, although I feel we're kicking it down the road," Howell said. "But still we need something specific to vote on."