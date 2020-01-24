Defense attorneys slow down Paddock Lake family vaping cases

KENOSHA — Attorneys for the defendants in the Huffhines vape manufacturing case have been granted more time to go through evidence in the case.
Mark Richards, the defense attorney for Tyler Huffhines, told Judge Mary K. Wagner on Jan. 16 his office received discovery from the state in early January.
“There are multiple thousands of pages, 32 discs,” he said, saying he also believes some material is missing.
He asked for 60 days to go through the information before the court holds a hearing on how to proceed with the case.
Wagner asked the other defense attorneys on the case if 60 days would allow them “to get a handle on the discovery and to make some decisions.”
All agreed, and the prosecutor did not object.
Tyler Huffhines, 20, with the help of his his mother Courtney Huffhines, 43, and brother Jacob Huffhines, 23, is alleged to have run a THC vape manufacturing and sales business that produced thousands of black-market vape cartridges a day from the family’s Paddock Lake home, a Bristol condo rented under a stolen identify, and Courtney Huffhines’ Union Grove real estate office.
Charged along with the Huffhines family members are five people who allegedly worked for Tyler making vape cartridges or transporting the THC oil used to make them. Four of those co-defendants — Wesley Webb, 20, Daniel Graumenz, 19, Jordan Lynam, 22, and Hannah Curty, 20 — also appeared in court Jan. 16
Before the hearing began, chairs were shuffled around the courtroom to allow each defense attorney to sit with his or her client, putting distance between all the defendants, who are not allowed to have contact with one another.
When Wagner remarked that it would be difficult to organize the courtroom when the case goes to trial, one of the defense attorneys said there would likely be motions to sever the cases. If the cases are severed, it will allow defendants to testify against others.
The final pretrial for the case is scheduled for April 20.
Also Jan. 16, Wagner agreed to lower the bond for Graumenz, who the state alleges was paid by the Huffhines to make THC vape cartridges.
“Mr. Graumenz is in a different position than some of the co-defendants,” said defense attorney Kristyne Watson, saying he was the only defendant who was unable to afford a private attorney. He appeared at his initial appearance without a lawyer. He is now represented by the Kenosha public defender’s office.
Besides the two Huffhines brothers, he was the only co-defendant who was unable to post bond, spending about two weeks in Kenosha County Jail before, Watson said, family and friends were able to post the $10,000 bond. “A lot of smaller amounts were pitched in to get him out,” Watson said.
Prosecutor Leslie Boese said she agreed that Graumenz had less involvement in the scheme than others and did not object to the reduction. Wagner ordered the bond be set at $4,000.
Wagner had previously refused to lower bond for the Huffhineses. Courtney Huffhines is free on $100,000 bond. Tyler Huffhines is being held on $500,000 bond.
Jacob Huffhines, who was on probation for a previous drug-dealing conviction at the time of his arrest, had his probation revoked and cannot be released on bond.