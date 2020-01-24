Defense attorneys slow down Paddock Lake family vaping cases

Charged along with the Huffhines family members are five people who allegedly worked for Tyler making vape cartridges or transporting the THC oil used to make them. Four of those co-defendants — Wesley Webb, 20, Daniel Graumenz, 19, Jordan Lynam, 22, and Hannah Curty, 20 — also appeared in court Jan. 16

Before the hearing began, chairs were shuffled around the courtroom to allow each defense attorney to sit with his or her client, putting distance between all the defendants, who are not allowed to have contact with one another.

When Wagner remarked that it would be difficult to organize the courtroom when the case goes to trial, one of the defense attorneys said there would likely be motions to sever the cases. If the cases are severed, it will allow defendants to testify against others.

The final pretrial for the case is scheduled for April 20.

Also Jan. 16, Wagner agreed to lower the bond for Graumenz, who the state alleges was paid by the Huffhines to make THC vape cartridges.