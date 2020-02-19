Delavan Lake tavern's stolen cannon returns after going viral

TOWN OF DELAVAN — A small cannon stolen from its perch overlooking Delavan Lake has been returned just as mysteriously as it vanished.

The 120-pound cannon, which operates with real gun powder, has been used for many years to signal the start of sailing races and to celebrate other special occasions on the lakefront.

Based at a lakeside tavern known as the Inn Between Bar and Grill, 1522 Beckman Drive, the cannon disappeared last week in an unsolved case of apparent thievery.

The cannon's disappearance went viral on social media, as the tavern owners and others pleaded for its return. More than 500 people shared a Facebook posting.

And sure enough, whoever had the cannon returned it to the Inn Between Bar and Grill. A cleaning crew early today found the treasured shooting device sitting outside the tavern's main entrance.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-248-4444 to upgrade your subscription.

Fred Stritt, who owns the cannon and leaves it stored at the tavern, said he had lost hope of ever seeing it again. But with its return, Stritt said, his faith in humanity has been restored.

“I’m hoping the guy who brought it back felt better about himself," Stritt said.