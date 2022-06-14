Delavan Police Department warns residents of scam

The City of Delavan Police Department recently received a complaint of a scam, where the suspect identified himself as a law enforcement officer.
The suspect allegedly advised the victim that there was a warrant in their jurisdiction for the victim, according to a release from the police department.
The suspect then obtained the victim's email address and sent them a barcode that was later scanned at a local business where money was transferred onto a gift card, according to police.
The City of Delavan Police Department advises residents that no law enforcement agency accepts gift cards as payment for citations or warrants.
Police also advise that when corresponding with law enforcement through email, look to see that the email is a government email address. These emails typically end in wi.us or .gov and have the agencies name in them.
Police said if someone calls for any reason and wants gift cards as payment, this is a scam and residents should not give the person any requested information. Police also advise not to give out personal information such as banking information or social security number.
People who receive a call requesting gift cards for payment, are asked to contact their local law enforcement agency before proceeding.
Police said once money or gift cards are sent, there is not much that can be done to retrieve the funds or locate the scammer.
Several drug related offenses along with an OWI in the June 8-13 weekly criminal complaints
Delivery, possession with intent to deliver/distribute methamphetamine
Keith E. Acker, 46, 6056 N Railroad St., Burlington, has been charged with delivery of methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a park and two other counts of delivery of methamphetamine. Officers from the Walworth County Drug Enforcement Unit participated as confidential informants in controlled purchases of meth by Acker from March 2022 through April 2022.
Manufacture/deliver cocaine
Victor D. Bernal Arreola, 34, 1268 Birchwood St., Delavan, has been charged with two counts of manufacture/deliver cocaine. The Walworth County Drug Enforcement Unit used a confidential informant for controlled purchases of cocaine throughout September 2021. One controlled purchase contained 28.09 grams of cocaine and the other containing 13.97 grams.
Conspiracy to commit manufacture/deliver tetrahydrocannabinols
Saul Carranza Vazquez, 25, has been charged with conspiracy to commit manufacture/deliver tetrahydrocannabinols. A series of texts and phone calls with a confidential informant between March and April 2020 led to the delivery and seizure of 427 grams of marijuana.
3 counts of manufacturing/delivering cocaine, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance near a state park and maintaining a drug trafficking place
Jose E. Colunga, 40, 216C S Fourth St., Delavan, has been charged with three counts of manufacturing/delivering cocaine, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a state park and maintaining a drug trafficking place. A controlled purchase of cocaine within 1,000 feet of Phoenix Park took place on April 29. The confidential informant was provided $280.00 of pre-recorded U.S. currency to buy the cocaine. The defendant sold the cocaine, which weighed out to 3.31 grams. On May 13, another controlled purchase was made at the same location for 3.38 grams of cocaine from the defendant. In June, 3.35 grams of cocaine was once again sold to the confidential informant.
9 counts relating to drugs and drug trafficking
Jayden L. Purnell, 19, 317.5 S Second St., Delavan, has been charged with nine counts relating to drugs and drug trafficking. A search warrant was issued for Purnell’s home on June 6, where a variety of controlled substances were found including:
• 1,591.73 grams of suspected marijuana, that later field tested positive for THC;
• 32.31 grams of suspected cocaine, that later field tested positive;
• Forty three pills marked “R 029”, later identified as Alprazolam, a Schedule IV controlled substance;
• Forty pills marked with “30 M”, later identified as Oxycodone, a Schedule II narcotic;
• Ten pills marked “Y 21”, later identified as Alprazolam, a Schedule IV controlled substance;
• Nine pills marked “OP 15”, later identified as OxyContin, a Schedule II narcotic;
• Eight pills marked “TV1 1R”, later identified as Lorazepam, a schedule IV controlled substance;
• Three pills marked “SC 20”, later identified as Sildenafil, a prescription only medication;
• Two pills marked “10/325 M523”, later identified as Acetaminophen/Oxycodone, a Schedule II narcotic;
• Multiple functional digital scales;
• Four thousand dollars in U.S. currency bundled by a rubber band;
• Five different wire transfers from the defendant to persons in California,
During the search warrant, 151 homemade pressed Fentanyl pills were found to weigh 16.65 grams.
Attempting to elude or flee a police officer and operating a vehicle while intoxicated
Lisa L. Urgero Tomasek, 58, 176 Delmar Dr., Bolingbrook, Illinois, has been charged with attempting to flee or elude a police officer and her third offense of operating a vehicle while intoxicated. On June 4 at W Main St/Center St in Lake Geneva, an officer spotted a car, after a lane violation begin to pull over after the officer turned on his sirens, but then accelerate on West St then Darwin St onto East St. The chase lasted 0.8 miles and ended on Darwin St. when the defendant pulled into a driveway and stopped. When the officer made contact with the defendant, she had bloodshot and glossy eyes, slurred speech and had difficulty keeping her balance.