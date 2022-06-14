Delavan Police Department warns residents of scam

The City of Delavan Police Department recently received a complaint of a scam, where the suspect identified himself as a law enforcement officer.

The suspect allegedly advised the victim that there was a warrant in their jurisdiction for the victim, according to a release from the police department.

The suspect then obtained the victim's email address and sent them a barcode that was later scanned at a local business where money was transferred onto a gift card, according to police.

The City of Delavan Police Department advises residents that no law enforcement agency accepts gift cards as payment for citations or warrants.

Police also advise that when corresponding with law enforcement through email, look to see that the email is a government email address. These emails typically end in wi.us or .gov and have the agencies name in them.

Police said if someone calls for any reason and wants gift cards as payment, this is a scam and residents should not give the person any requested information. Police also advise not to give out personal information such as banking information or social security number.

People who receive a call requesting gift cards for payment, are asked to contact their local law enforcement agency before proceeding.

Police said once money or gift cards are sent, there is not much that can be done to retrieve the funds or locate the scammer.