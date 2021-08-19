Delavan quilt shop to be featured in national publication

The Stitchery in Delavan has been selected from thousands of quilt shops across North America to be featured in the Fall/Winter 2021 issue of Quilt Sampler magazine, published by Better Homes & Gardens. The issue will be available on news stands Aug. 27, 2021. Quilt Sampler, published twice a year, has been profiling North America’s top quilt shops since 1995.

Nearly 3,000 quilt shops were eligible to apply for a feature in this year’s Quilt Sampler. Interested shop owners submitted applications including information about their history, business promotions, charitable work, teaching schedules and design philosophies. A panel of quilt experts led by the American Patchwork & Quilting staff reviewed the applications to select the featured shops.

The Stitchery and the other chosen shops were photographed and interviewed by a team from Quilt Sampler for a multipage profile. Employees of each quilt shop also designed and made an original quilt. Instructions for that quilt will accompany the shop profile.

The art of quilting has changed dramatically since the days of quilting bees in church basements, said the Stitchery in a press release. The craft is seeing a renaissance, with 4.2 million avid quilters across the U.S., according to a study by American Patchwork & Quilting magazine.