Delavan town leader named to new state homeowner task force

TOWN OF DELAVAN — Katherine Gaulke is on a new task force to address the problems Wisconsinites face buying and staying in their homes.
Gaulke, a doctor, town of Delavan supervisor and chairwoman of the town’s Finance Committee, is on the State Treasurers’ Homeowners Task Force.
State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski led in the formation of the force, which brings together county, city, village and town treasurers, plus community partners who work on housing issues.
“I have heard too many stories about residents losing their homes because they had a medical bill or job loss that caused them to fall behind on their mortgage,” said Gaulke. “I’m excited to create early interventions to decrease delinquencies and foreclosure and identify ways to further empower residents to improve their financial health.”
The task force met for the first time March 4.
It aims to create a network of local treasurers and community partners who will work together to make sure home buyers understand the financial resources they will need to own and maintain their home as well as create a warning system to let homeowners know that they are in danger of facing foreclosure.
“Owning a home is a big part of the American dream, but it’s often not easy to get there and stay there,” Godlewski said. “We’re seeing a decline in first-time homebuyers in Wisconsin, and we’re also seeing people having a hard time staying in their homes, particularly seniors.”
She said the force will explore these issues in an effort to find solutions that will empower taxpayers and keep people in their homes.
“Wisconsinites deserve a dedicated network of resources when it comes to homeownership, and it is a pleasure to see state and local officials from all corners of the state working together to find real solutions,” said Gaulke.
Gaulke has announced plans to run as a Democrat in November against state Rep. Tyler August, R-Lake Geneva, in the 32nd Assembly District.
