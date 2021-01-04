Delavan's Dancing Horses Theatre dismayed after not getting state COVID grant and no explanation

DELAVAN — Affiliates of The Dancing Horses Theatre in Delavan are contesting the distribution of state grants meant to support entertainment venues, alleging their theatre and other small venues were unfairly glossed over in the selection process.
Heidi Herriott, entertainment director for The Dancing Horses Theatre, said even though the theatre applied for a state venue grant before the deadline for submittal, they were not awarded any of the $15 million allotted for music and entertainment venues throughout the state.
The COVID-19 Live Music and Entertainment Grant Program was facilitated by the Wisconsin Department of Administration using funds made available through the Federal CARES Act. Grant recipients were announced on Dec. 3, with 95 venues receiving amounts ranging from about $4,000 to about $400,000.
Of 213 applications, the Department of Administration stated in a document outlining the award process that 117 proposals were disqualified due to ineligibility.
Venues were considered ineligible for grants for criteria including submitting the incorrect grant application, failing to meet ownership structure eligibility requirements, failing to demonstrate 33 percent of revenues are generated from ticket sales, and other reasons.
Applications were given a pass/fail determination based on the assessments of six evaluators.
Herriott said even after reaching out to representatives from the Department of Administration and State Rep. Tyler August's office, it is still not clear why the theatre's application was determined ineligible.
Rep. August said after being contacted by affiliates of The Dancing Horses Theatre, his office has been requesting an explanation from the Department of Administration as to why the theatre's grant was rejected, but that he has not yet received an answer.
“We’ve been pushing the Department of Administration to at least give us a reason as to why they didn’t qualify," August said.
August said it is unfortunate that many businesses financially affected by the state's "Safer at Home" order in March 2020 are now being overlooked for assistance funded with federal dollars.
“When they knew they had this money for months, they should have definitely had a much better plan of how to get it in the hands of the employers and employees that truly needed it," he said. "It’s an unfortunate situation all the way around.”
Representatives from neither the Department of Administration could be reached for comment before publishing.
Herriott said with some recipients receiving hundreds-of-thousands of dollars, it was unnecessary that eligible venues which applied for grants received nothing. She said it would have been feasible for more businesses than the 95 grant recipients to receive lesser contributions, rather than to have 25 of the grant recipients receive sums over $300,000.
She said that one grant recipient, Live Nation Worldwide, a well-established global entertainment company, received $395,308 during the grant cycle.
“It just defies sensibility to provide huge awards to various businesses and leave others out completely when this is federal CARES act money that was meant to help businesses just get through the tough times,” she said in a press release.
Herriot also said in the release she disagrees with the amount of time given to businesses to submit grant applications.
Businesses were given fourteen days, from Oct. 14 to Oct. 29, to submit applications.
Local recipients of the grant include the Belfry Theatre, which received $253,092, the Tristan Crist Magic Theatre, which received $141,606, and the Big Foot Community Fine Arts Foundation, which received $4,078
Herriot said she and others at the theatre are happy some businesses received grants during a difficult time for the entertainment industry where gatherings must be limited, but that she does not understand why The Dancing Horse Theatre did not also qualify for aid.
She said even just a few thousand dollars in aid would make an enormous difference to the theatre and afford necessary supplies to its team of horses.
She said the minority-owned theatre has paid taxes in Walworth County for 20 years, and that unlike some other venues, it does not have the ability to reduce staff or work hours because of the regular care which must be provided to its performing horses.
“We can only tighten our belt so much,” she said.
Dancing Horse Theatre owner Dana Montana said the coronavirus pandemic has greatly impacted the financial viability of the theatre throughout 2020.
She said while the theatre was not closed for long following the state Safer-at-Home order in March, long-term lock downs in Illinois have reduced their show attendance greatly. She said the theatre regularly caters to many groups and individuals who come from Illinois for performances.
“That’s where our clientele comes from, Illinois,” she said.
To continue performances and finance care of their horses, Montana said she has created a GoFundMe page to help support the theatre until they can resume regular shows in February.
“If we don’t get some kind of funding, I don’t know if we can keep existing,” she said. “We really need help.”
As of Monday, Jan. 4, the theatre has raised nearly $3,000.