Delavan's Dancing Horses Theatre dismayed after not getting state COVID grant and no explanation

Applications were given a pass/fail determination based on the assessments of six evaluators.

Herriott said even after reaching out to representatives from the Department of Administration and State Rep. Tyler August's office, it is still not clear why the theatre's application was determined ineligible.

Rep. August said after being contacted by affiliates of The Dancing Horses Theatre, his office has been requesting an explanation from the Department of Administration as to why the theatre's grant was rejected, but that he has not yet received an answer.

“We’ve been pushing the Department of Administration to at least give us a reason as to why they didn’t qualify," August said.

August said it is unfortunate that many businesses financially affected by the state's "Safer at Home" order in March 2020 are now being overlooked for assistance funded with federal dollars.

“When they knew they had this money for months, they should have definitely had a much better plan of how to get it in the hands of the employers and employees that truly needed it," he said. "It’s an unfortunate situation all the way around.”