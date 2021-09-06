Delavan's Village Supper Club sold; last day open is Sept. 12 until new owners reopen

"The employee situation has been difficult the past couple of years to staff your restaurant," Chris Marsicano said. "That's a universal problem all over Wisconsin not just with this industry but with every other industry."

Chris Marsicano said, during the pandemic, the cost of food has increased, and it has become more difficult to obtain supplies and products.

"You can't get product and if you can get it, it's sky high," he said.

What they will miss the most

Dave Marsicano said he will miss the challenges of operating the businesses and developing new ideas for the supper club, as well as interacting with the customers.

"Every day you get up and you say, 'What are we doing today?' or 'What are we going to make?,'" Dave Marsicano said. "I'm going to miss that."

Chris Marsicano said he also is going to miss the people who visit the supper club.

"There's an old saying, 'Walk in as a customer and leave as a friend,'" Chris Marsicano said. "After all these years, it's very true. We have a lot of people who started out as customers who became our friends."

What's next?