"Dementia 101" presentation Saturday at Lyons Town Hall: ADRC dementia care specialist Jake Sawyers to lead information session

TOWN OF LYONS — The Elkhorn-based Aging and Disability Resource Center (ADRC) of Walworth County will be holding an informational “Dementia 101” presentation on Saturday, June 18, 9 a.m., at Lyons Town Hall, 6339 Hospital Road.

Jake Sawyers, a dementia care specialist with the ADRC, will discuss a variety of dementia-related topics: Ten Warning Signs; Normal Aging vs. Dementia; Different Types of Dementia; Promotion of Brain Health; and How to Positively Interact with Someone with Dementia.

“Knowledge is power,” Sawyers said. “You will encounter dementia, whether it be with a spouse, parent, grandparent, neighbor or friend.”

For more information, contact Sawyers at 262-741-3273 or jsawyers@co.walworth.wi.us.

