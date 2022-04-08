"Dementia 101" presentation to be held April 12 in Fontana

A “Dementia 101” program will be held Tuesday, April 12, 6:30 p.m., at the Fontana Public Library, 166 2nd Ave. in Fontana.

Headlining speaker Jake Sawyers, a dementia care specialist with the Aging & Disability Resource Center of Walworth County, will discuss a variety of dementia-related topics: Ten Warning Signs; Normal Aging vs. Dementia; Different Types of Dementia; Promotion of Brain Health; and How to Positively Interact with Someone with Dementia.

“It’s a’ you don’t know what you don’t know’ type of thing,” Sawyers said. “A lot of people, when they assume dementia, think of loss of memory, when dementia actually affects all of your cognition. I’m hoping to make people aware that dementia is more than just loss of memory, because so many people are surprised by that. Things can go so much more smoothly when working with someone with dementia if you can be more prepared. My big hope is to educate people.”

Currently, more than six million people in the United States are living with Alzheimer’s Disease or another form of dementia, a number that is expected to double by 2040 with the aging Baby Boom generation. One in nine people over the age of 65 is diagnosed with a form of dementia, a number that surges to one in three people over 85.

“Knowledge is power,” Sawyers said. “You will encounter dementia, whether it be with a spouse, parent, grandparent, neighbor or friend. There’s no doubt about it. It is coming to our community faster and faster. It is up to you to be prepared.”

For more information, contact Sawyers at 262-741-3273 or jsawyers@co.walworth.wi.us.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.