Democratic challenger sets sights again on Assembly speaker

BURLINGTON — Joel Jacobsen plans to challenge Assembly Speaker Robin Vos again to represent Wisconsin’s 63rd Assembly District.

Jacobsen, a former Burlington alderman and a Democrat, ran against Vos in 2018, receiving 38.9 percent of the vote.

Assembly District 63 includes the City of Burlington, Town of Dover, the villages of Rochester, Union Grove and Yorkville, as well as portions of the Town of Burlington, Mount Pleasant and Sturtevant.

Bob Prailes, a lifetime Burlington resident and business owner who described himself as a moderate and a centrist, had planned to challenge Vos, R-Rochester. But Prailes dropped out of the race less than two weeks after he joined it, because he said his family became “the target of some really ugly and personal attacks” after he announced his candidacy against one of the state’s top Republicans.

Vos’ actions last month were briefly discussed nationwide while he was central in the fight to make sure Wisconsin still had in-person voting on April 7.

A release sent from Jacobsen’s campaign May 15 said: “Amid a jolting resignation by Bob Prailes last week, Joel has stepped in to be a voice for the people of southeastern Wisconsin.”