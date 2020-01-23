Departure of two village trustees opens door to newcomers in Williams Bay

Sorvick has lived in Williams Bay for three years and holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of Wisconsin in Madison.

“Economics are all about making difficult decisions with limited resources,” he said. “I’d like to provide my input, and feel I have the resources to ensure Williams Bay stays in good standing with its citizens.”

Simons has lived in the village for seven years and currently works as an outdoor event coordinator at the Kishwauketoe Nature Conservancy, when she is not spending time with her foster daughter.

Having frequently attended board and committee meetings while living in Williams Bay, she said she first became motivated to run after being urged to do so by current trustees.

Simons said while she believes there is room for improvement and modernization in the village, she would work to maintain small-town ideals and attitudes that she believes make Williams Bay what it is.

“There’s not a huge project where I want to make a change, because I think Williams Bay is phenomenal,” she said. “I more so want to be apart of preserving what Williams Bay is.”