Departure of two village trustees opens door to newcomers in Williams Bay

WILLIAMS BAY – With two incumbents stepping down, April elections could bring a change of leadership to the Williams Bay Village Board, with at least two new trustees likely stepping up to serve.
Of the three seats on the ballot in the April 7 elections, trustees Jim Killian and George Trush will not be seeking re-election, leaving voters to choose among incumbent Don Parker and a field of would-be newcomers.
Joining Parker on the ballot are candidates Robert Umans, Lowell Wright, Danielle Marie Simons and Karl Sorvick.
Although the knowledge and experience trustees accumulate over their terms can be difficult to replace, some believe it is imperative for new leaders to step forward and lend fresh perspectives to ongoing tasks.
Killian and Trush both said their reasons for stepping down are, in part, fueled by a belief that fresh leaders and the new ideas they bring with them are vital for a healthy local government.
Killian said he has always been an advocate of term limits, and believes that no one should be able to run forever. So when he noticed a group of fresh candidates this year, he knew it would be a good time to let the next generation take helm.
“I think it’s really healthy for any municipality to always have other people willing to serve,” he said. “So that made feel like this is the time to do this.”
Killian is completing his third term on the village board.
Echoing a similar sentiment, Trush said he believes it is important to bring in fresh blood with local government.
“What’s most exciting, particularly at the local government level, is to involve new people,” Trush said. “With local government, we’re not involving foreign policy; this is stuff where if anyone sits down and is serious about it, they should be able to get.”
Trush has decided to enter a race for in April for Williams Bay School Board.
For the village, major decisions could be needed soon regarding water and sewer maintenance, village expansion, developments with the Yerkes Observatory and pedestrian safety.
Among the non-incumbent challengers on the ballot, candidates offer a variety of backgrounds and work experience, but none with past elected service.
Holding a master’s degree in political science from Purdue University, Wright said he has had a longtime interest in running for office, and he hopes to focus attention on generating growth in the business district.
“I’ve done some research on some creative funding, some grant money that may be available,” he said. “We need to work with the property owners to see if we can get some of those vacant storefronts occupied. Williams Bay deserves a vital downtown district. We need to be creative in finding ways where we don’t have to ask taxpayers to fund it, but we are able to incentivize or help get some of this property redeveloped.”
Wright is currently retired, with a history of working in medical sales and marketing. He has lived in Williams Bay for five years.
Umans is returning for his second trustee campaign, after missing the cut by about 50 votes in 2019. Umans said if voted into a seat, he will be more proactive than past members in making long-term infrastructure investments to accommodate changes in climate, such as increased flooding in the area.
“We cannot really stop climate change, but we need to make sure we are prepared with the changes to come and the changes that have already happened,” he said. “With all due respect to the previous village boards, they have been kicking the bucket down the road in Williams Bay as far as infrastructure is concerned.”
Uman said he has frequently attended board and committee meetings since moving to the village about two and a half years ago, and that he believes his background in large-scale textile manufacturing and distribution will assist him in planning infrastructure investments.
Currently working as parks and recreation director for Elkhorn, Sorvick said he reports to the Elkhorn Board of Trustees on matters relating to the park district regularly, and that this experience gives him familiarity with board operations.
“My experience in a municipality setting can translate to my own community I’m living in,” he said.
Sorvick has lived in Williams Bay for three years and holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of Wisconsin in Madison.
“Economics are all about making difficult decisions with limited resources,” he said. “I’d like to provide my input, and feel I have the resources to ensure Williams Bay stays in good standing with its citizens.”
Simons has lived in the village for seven years and currently works as an outdoor event coordinator at the Kishwauketoe Nature Conservancy, when she is not spending time with her foster daughter.
Having frequently attended board and committee meetings while living in Williams Bay, she said she first became motivated to run after being urged to do so by current trustees.
Simons said while she believes there is room for improvement and modernization in the village, she would work to maintain small-town ideals and attitudes that she believes make Williams Bay what it is.
“There’s not a huge project where I want to make a change, because I think Williams Bay is phenomenal,” she said. “I more so want to be apart of preserving what Williams Bay is.”
Parker served on the village board for 14 years before stepping down in 2014, then stepping in again in 2017 to finish out an unexpired term. While he had not expected to rejoin the board, now that he is back, there are some things he would like to see through.
Parker said since rejoining the board he has been assisting in the establishment of a new accounting software system he would like to complete so it can be a tool to future village employees. He added that he would like to be involved in creation of the village’s new comprehensive plan.
“We’ll have at least two new people, which is new input, which is great, but you don’t want to start over either,” Parker said. “I really like the idea of having priorities that are more than just next year.”
With at least two new trustees expected on the board, Parker said he is excited for fresh leaders to begin making important decisions.
“I look forward to meeting some new citizens and Bay residents who are willing to dedicate their time to help the village,” he said.