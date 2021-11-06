Design studio to open in former art gallery location in Lake Geneva

“It looks like us. It feels like us. Carly has made a good impression on local builders and architects in the area,” Cohen said. “We feel very fortunate to be in that community.”

Cohen said she feels Loobek will do a quality job operating the company’s second location.

“She’s really that good,” Cohen said. “She made the plan to move back, and we instantly started looking for the right location for us, what we believed we have found on Sage Street.”

Since September, Loobek has been working with a local remodeling company to renovate the Sage Street building to prepare for the business’s opening in November. She said she has enjoyed watching the process unfold.

“It’s been great,” Loobek said. “The most work on our end is getting the orders in just for inventory. We’re focused on making sure we get all the inventory here, so we can install it before November. The crew we are working with has been awesome. We are super excited.”

Loobek began working for Studio M Interiors after she graduated college. She said she has enjoyed working for the company and helping people redesign their homes.