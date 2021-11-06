Design studio to open in former art gallery location in Lake Geneva

An Elkhorn resident has returned to the area to help local residents give their home a new look.
Carly Loobek is in the process of opening a Studio M Interiors location at 300 Sage St. in Lake Geneva, the former site of Indochine Tu Galleria. The business is set to open in early November with a grand opening event planned for Dec. 3.
Studio M Interiors offers products and services to help people remodel and refurnish their home, as well as interior space planning for newly-constructed homes and businesses.
Loobek, who is originally from Burlington, moved to Elkhorn from Minnesota in July with her husband and leased the Sage Street building in September to open the Studio M Interiors location.
Loobek has worked for Studio M Interiors for about seven years and is looking forward to opening her own store in Lake Geneva. This will be the company’s second location, as the business’s main store is in Plymouth, Minnesota.
“It just felt like the right time for me personally to move home,” Loobek said. “It was just the perfect opportunity for them to expand and for me to spearhead that here. We’ve done a lot of lake properties in Minnesota, so it seemed like a proper transition and fit.”
Elizabeth Cohen, general manager for the Plymouth, Minnesota store, said she is excited about her company opening a second location. She said Lake Geneva is an appropriate location for a second Studio M Interiors store.
“It looks like us. It feels like us. Carly has made a good impression on local builders and architects in the area,” Cohen said. “We feel very fortunate to be in that community.”
Cohen said she feels Loobek will do a quality job operating the company’s second location.
“She’s really that good,” Cohen said. “She made the plan to move back, and we instantly started looking for the right location for us, what we believed we have found on Sage Street.”
Since September, Loobek has been working with a local remodeling company to renovate the Sage Street building to prepare for the business’s opening in November. She said she has enjoyed watching the process unfold.
“It’s been great,” Loobek said. “The most work on our end is getting the orders in just for inventory. We’re focused on making sure we get all the inventory here, so we can install it before November. The crew we are working with has been awesome. We are super excited.”
Loobek began working for Studio M Interiors after she graduated college. She said she has enjoyed working for the company and helping people redesign their homes.
“Even before high school, I knew I wanted to do something in interior design,” Loobek said. “I’ve always liked architecture and homes. I’ve always been drawn to it. I think the way people live and have their spaces designed can really affect how they live.”
Cohen said Loobek has been a quality employee for Studio M Interiors, calling her a “rising star” for the company.
“My favorite thing about her is not only her passion, but she’s really easy to get along with,” Cohen said. “Clients find her really easy to work with. All of our vendors are excited that she will be in Lake Geneva too, because she’s just a really special person.”
Loobek initially will work with a design assistant at the Lake Geneva location but plans to add more staff in the future.
“We’re looking to grow and have a few more designers on staff and keep our business growing,” she said.
Studio Interiors will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday and by appointment. For more information about the business, visit www.studiom-int.com.
“We have a beautiful profile on there,” Loobek said. “We’re just trying to show people what we’re doing.”
