Despite coronavirus, students and staff happy to start new school year

About 1,600 students in the elementary school district decided to return to school in-person, and about 400 students in that district opted for virtual learning. About 1,00 students in the high school district selected in-person learning, and about 250 students enrolled in virtual learning.

Schools closed for in-person instruction in March because of the coronavirus.

Zachary Suhajda, a sophomore at Badger High, said he is glad that he decided to return to school in-person, because it is more convenient than attending school online.

“It’s nice to not have to use computers,” Suhajda said.

Scott Stephen, a freshman at Badger, said he agrees that attending school in-person is easier.

“It’s better than being online, because it’s harder to focus when you’re at home,” Stephen said.

Addy Fielding, another Badger sophomore, said attending school in person gives her the opportunity to interact with friends again.

“It’s been fun. I haven’t seen these guys in awhile,” Fielding said. “It’s good to see them again. I really like being in school.”