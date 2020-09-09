Despite coronavirus, students and staff happy to start new school year

Students and staff in Lake Geneva public schools are excited to be returning to some normalcy with the start of the new school year.
The 2020-2021 school year began Sept. 1 for kindergarten through ninth-grade students in the Lake Geneva Joint No. 1 Elementary School District and Lake Geneva-Genoa City Union High School District.
Students in 10th through 12th grade started their school year Sept. 2, while pre-kindergarten students started Sept. 3.
Preschool was scheduled to start Sept. 8.
It was a new beginning for schools during the coronavirus pandemic, with requirements for wearing face masks and taking other precautions to safeguard against spreading the virus.
Badger High School Principal Jennifer Straus said several upperclassmen students mentored freshmen students to help them become accustomed to the school building.
Straus said students also watched videos regarding new coronavirus procedures for lunch hours and getting on and off school buses.
“It was a fantastic day,” Straus said.
Students in both districts had the option of returning to in-classroom learning or enrolling in virtual learning from home.
About 80 percent of students in both districts decided to return to an in-classroom setting, while 20 percent decided to attend school virtually during the public health crisis.
About 1,600 students in the elementary school district decided to return to school in-person, and about 400 students in that district opted for virtual learning. About 1,00 students in the high school district selected in-person learning, and about 250 students enrolled in virtual learning.
Schools closed for in-person instruction in March because of the coronavirus.
Zachary Suhajda, a sophomore at Badger High, said he is glad that he decided to return to school in-person, because it is more convenient than attending school online.
“It’s nice to not have to use computers,” Suhajda said.
Scott Stephen, a freshman at Badger, said he agrees that attending school in-person is easier.
“It’s better than being online, because it’s harder to focus when you’re at home,” Stephen said.
Addy Fielding, another Badger sophomore, said attending school in person gives her the opportunity to interact with friends again.
“It’s been fun. I haven’t seen these guys in awhile,” Fielding said. “It’s good to see them again. I really like being in school.”
Straus said she feels many students and staff are excited about being able to attend school in person.
‘It’s just fun to see our kids back in the building,” the principal said. “We’re very excited about that.”
Becky Buhler, principal at Central-Denison Elementary School, said she, too, was pleased that students had the option of returning to school in person this year.
“I’m happy to see their smiling faces,” Buhler said. “It helps breathe life back into the building.”
Students aged 5 years and older who are back in school are required to wear face masks when they are indoors or in an enclosed area. Children aged 2 to 4 will be encouraged to wear a face mask when social distancing is not possible.
Classroom desks will be spaced six feet apart to allow for social distancing.
Buhler said students and staff so far have been following the safety guidelines.
“It’s been great,” Buhler said. “We’ve had no issues at all.”
Stephen said he has noticed that his fellow students have been following social distancing and mask-wearing guidelines.
“It’s been good,” Stephen said. “We’ve been keeping our distance.”
