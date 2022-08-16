Despite earlier concerns, Lake Geneva Axe-throwing facility receives initial approval

Despite some earlier concerns among city officials, a proposed axe-throwing facility is one step closer to becoming a reality in the City of Lake Geneva.

Members of the Lake Geneva Plan Commission unanimously approved a conditional use permit Aug. 15 for an indoor commercial entertainment land use to be operated at 253 Center St., Suite 900.

The conditional use permit still has to be approved by the city council.

Madelyna Kelly of Lake Geneva plans to operate the Bad Axe House at that location. Kelly said she feels the axe-throwing facility would provide another entertainment option for residents and visitors to Lake Geneva.

Kelly first announced plans for the business during the Aug. 2 finance, licensing & regulation committee meeting.

“There’s a lot of tourists that come and there’s just not a lot of activity I feel,” Kelly said. “I’ve grown up here in Lake Geneva, so I’ve been around here all my life. I feel through the summer and through the winter it’s always busy, and there’s just limited things to do.”

The Bad Axe House is set to include seven lanes for axe-throwing. Kelly said, initially, people would book an appointment online to make sure the facility is adequately staffed, and there would be no more than six people allowed per lane.

“I don’t know if this is going to be a crazy thing or if it’s going to be slow,” Kelly said. “The main thing is I don’t want to be understaffed, so the booking online will help us at first. We will definitely rely on the bookings online to make sure we have enough staff.”

Kelly plans to obtain a fermented malt beverage “Class B” liquor license and a wine “Class C” liquor license to be able to serve beer and wine at the business.

The liquor licenses have to be approved by the finance, licensing & regulation committee and the full city council.

Several aldermen have expressed concerns about alcohol being available at the axe-throwing business.

Kelly said alcohol consumption would be closely monitored, and customers would not be allowed to throw axes if they appear to be intoxicated.

“If somebody comes in and they’re visibly drunk, they will be asked to leave and they can come another time,” she said.

Kelly said she also plans on offering food items such as French fries, cheese curds, chicken tenders and pizza.

“It’s just kind of fast food to soak in some the drinks to make sure everything is safe and enjoyable,” she said.

Employees, who would be called “axe masters,” would have to follow World Axe Throwing League guidelines and carefully explain axe-throwing rules and safety procedures to customers.

Some of the plan commission members expressed concern about the proposed hours for the axe-throwing facility, which are from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., Wednesday and Thursday; 4 p.m. to midnight, Friday and Saturday; and 2 p.m. to 8 p.m., Sunday.

Mayor Charlene Klein said she is concerned about the business being opened until midnight on Friday and Saturday, because it could encourage the business to be opened later hours.

“I would like to see an adjustment in the hours, so we’re not doing this until midnight,” Klein said. “I guess my concern about midnight is that really going to extend until 1 a.m.”

Alderwoman Mary Jo Fesenmaier, who is a member of the plan commission, said she researched five area axe-throwing businesses and the latest they are open is either 10 p.m. or 11 p.m.

“Because of the business and because of the potential alcohol and the location, I think there are a lot of factors we need to look at,” Fesenmaier said. “We usually look at hours of operation for conditional use. Three of the five opened until 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and the others were opened until 11 p.m., and you’re asking for midnight.”

Plan commission member John Gibbs said the conditional use permit allows the city to change the business hours if needed.

“That’s the nice thing about the conditional use,” Gibbs said. “If there’s complaints or something, then we can come back and say, ‘You have to go back to 10 p.m.,’” Gibbs said.

Kelly said she would be willing to change the hours if needed.

“We can do 10 p.m.,” she said.

The plan commission members unanimously approved an amendment to the conditional use that the business would be subjected to a one-year review if it is approved by the city council.

“I think it’s a healthy thing with this business, then they can adjust things if they need to at that time,” Fesenmaier said. “We will find out how it’s going.”

Plan commission member Kyle Cary said he feels the axe-throwing business would be a welcome addition to Downtown Lake Geneva.

“I think this is an awesome idea,” Cary said. “I’ve been to several of these. I think there’s some things you guys have to think about and work on. I think if we’re just approving the conditional use permit for the space, I think it’s appropriate.”

Kelly said, if approved by the city council, she plans to open the business in either October or November. She said if the business is successful, she plans to move it to a larger facility in the future.

“It’s a little bit smaller than what we anticipated, and that’s because we’re hoping to start somewhere and thinking that we can grow and maybe move somewhere else,” Kelly said. “But in the meantime, we figure the space would suffice.”

In other news, the plan commission members unanimously approved ordinance amendments to allow for a mural program to be established in Downtown Lake Geneva.

The ordinance amendments still have to be approved by the city council.