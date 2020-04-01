Despite lakefront sales, Yerkes deal gets high marks in community

“We couldn’t be more pleased with the fact that this is a local-based organization, because it has been our experience across that the state that when it’s a grassroots effort, they usually have a really good chance of succeeding,” Desimone said.

If the observatory reopens to public — something the foundation has said could occur as soon as this summer — Desimone said tours and programs could open a good revenue stream to the foundation.

Though the Yerkes Future Foundation has only begun fundraising to help finance its mission, Desimone said he believes the nonprofit group will be successful in raising money.

“Having some really key people in the community that have the capacity and network, both locally and nationally, to help create an endowment is something we feel pretty good about,” he said.

Desimone said he would have liked to see more done to preserve untouched lakefront forests being sold for residential development. He said the sales may be a concession to preserve the observatory and a majority of the property.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-248-4444 to upgrade your subscription.

“From a historic preservation standpoint, this checks all the boxes,” he said.