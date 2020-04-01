Despite lakefront sales, Yerkes deal gets high marks in community

WILLIAMS BAY — Community stakeholders are largely supportive of new plans for the Yerkes Observatory property, although some are uncomfortable with seeing private homes built on vacant lakefront property.
The University of Chicago announced on March 10 that the university will donate the shuttered observatory and 50 acres of surrounding property to the private nonprofit Yerkes Future Foundation.
The foundation established by area civic and business leaders has pledged to preserve the 120-year-old scientific facility and reopen it to the public.
The University of Chicago closed the observatory to the public in October 2018, shocking the region at the loss of not only a popular tourist attraction, but also an important historical landmark and a beloved iconic symbol of the Lake Geneva region.
News that the cornerstone facility would be preserved in the new deal comes as a relief to many. There is some disappointment, however, that prime lakefront acreage will be sold to private developers for new home construction.
David Desimone, site coordinator for the Black Point Estates and Gardens Wisconsin Historic Site in the nearby town of Linn, said preservation of the observatory itself is a success, and he is glad to see a local grassroots organization chosen as the new steward.
“We couldn’t be more pleased with the fact that this is a local-based organization, because it has been our experience across that the state that when it’s a grassroots effort, they usually have a really good chance of succeeding,” Desimone said.
If the observatory reopens to public — something the foundation has said could occur as soon as this summer — Desimone said tours and programs could open a good revenue stream to the foundation.
Though the Yerkes Future Foundation has only begun fundraising to help finance its mission, Desimone said he believes the nonprofit group will be successful in raising money.
“Having some really key people in the community that have the capacity and network, both locally and nationally, to help create an endowment is something we feel pretty good about,” he said.
Desimone said he would have liked to see more done to preserve untouched lakefront forests being sold for residential development. He said the sales may be a concession to preserve the observatory and a majority of the property.
“From a historic preservation standpoint, this checks all the boxes,” he said.
Plans announced by the Yerkes Future Foundation and University of Chicago indicate that the university had already sold some land for redevelopment and that more sales were planned for residential construction. The Yerkes campus is about 70 acres in size.
Officials have said some proceeds of land sales would be shared with the Yerkes Future Foundation to fund the group’s efforts.
Karen Yancey, executive director of the Geneva Lake Conservancy, said she is happy to see the observatory and 50 acres will be preserved, along with an existing easement allowing public access to the lakefront.
Yancey said while more could have been done to preserve the wooded lakefront property going to redevelopment, it may be a necessary price to pay to preserve the observatory itself.
“While we would have liked to see the lakefront property preserved, we understand that, for financial reasons, that couldn’t happen,” Yancey said. “But we do hope that they are developed in an environmentally responsible way.”
Kyle Cudworth, a former Yerkes director and professor emeritus at the University of Chicago, said while controversy may arise out of the new housing development, he agreed that it may be a necessary loss to salvage the observatory.
“It may be a price we have to accept,” Cudworth said.
Beyond the lakefront, Cudworth said he is pleased with the direction the observatory is headed now, so the Yerkes Future Foundation (YFF) fundraising can go directly into refurbishing and resurrecting the facility.
He also said he is happy with the education and programming efforts planned by the foundation. He even hopes to return to the facility to continue participating.
“The basic goals of the YFF when they formed about two years ago have aligned very well with what we saw as the basic goals of the observatory,” he said. “The emphasis on education and public outreach is exactly what we’ve been working toward for 20 years.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.