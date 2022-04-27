Details on Walworth meth scheme released; operation based out of 'The Farm' in Lyons

Eleven people have been charged in Walworth County in connection to a meth trafficking scheme that centered on a farm in Lyons just down the road from the Lyons Town Hall.

According to the criminal complaints, the investigation started in September and October 2020 when the Walworth County Drug Unit received information about the possible selling and use of drugs at the Blue Top Motel in the Town of Bloomfield.

During the surveillance period of the suspected location, the Walworth County Drug unit witnessed known drug users in rooms throughout the motel, according to the criminal complaint.

From there, investigators were able to track down the owner of one of the vehicles at the motel, which led them to “the farm” in Lyons at N6254 Highway 36.

There through surveillance, investigators witnessed drug users frequently coming and going from the property, which included a barn.

On January 7, 2021, an interview was done with a confidential informant who said that 37-year-old Brian Tidwell was selling meth to many customers out of the barn on Highway 36. Eight days later on Jan. 15, the Walworth County Drug Unit had the confidential informant do a controlled purchase of the drugs from Tidwell at “The Farm.”

Throughout the investigation, many more instances of seeing people come and go from “The Farm” were surveilled. Many recorded jail cell phone calls were also recorded in which during people were heard discussing things related to the investigation.

On March 18, 2021, the landlord of “The Farm” reported to law enforcement that used syringes and drug paraphernalia, including a white crystalized substance that tested for methamphetamine were found during the after-eviction check.

Tidwell was arrested in Kenosha County on May 21, 2021, and found in possession of methamphetamine.

In June 2021, Tidwell was interviewed in the Kenosha County Jail by the Walworth County Drug Unit members. He said that methamphetamine was trafficked through ‘The Farm” while he was living there for several months. He listed Sean M. Mason, 44, of Elkhorn, and Frederick M. Taylor, 46, of Burlington, as his main suppliers and multiple dealers who worked with them.

Tidwell said that Mason and Taylor would road trip to Arizona and other locations to resupply on methamphetamine and would come back with 21 ounces in their rental vehicle. Additional drugs were also reportedly shipped through the mail.

Agencies assisting the Walworth County Drug Enforcement Unit and ATF- Milwaukee in this investigation, included ATF- Flagstaff, Arizona; Drug Enforcement Administration—Milwaukee Office, United States Postal Inspectors, Wisconsin Department of Corrections, Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office, Racine County Sheriff’s Office, Rock County Sheriff’s Office, City of Burlington Police Department, City of Lake Geneva Police Department, City of Elkhorn Police Department and the Village of East Troy Police Department.

The 11 alleged suspects in this case include:

Kenneth W. Chadwick, 54. of Phoenix, Arizona

Krystal D. Gehrke, 36, of Racine

Shauna M. Gonzalez Garza, 35, of Burlington

Jillian R. Leighton, 38, of Burlington

Michelle A. Lyons, 43, of Lake Geneva

Sean M. Mason, 44, of Elkhorn

Christopher F. McFadden, 35, of Waterford

Joshua C. Potter, 33, of Whitewater

Thomas D. Schultz, 33, of Elkhorn

Frederick M. Taylor, 46, of Burlington

Brian N. Tidwell, 37, of Elkhorn