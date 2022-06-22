Details released: Geneva Lake boater air-lifted after being struck by a propeller

The Geneva Lake Law Enforcement has released details of what happened, leading up to a man being airlifted after a boating accident.

The man, a boater from Alsip, Ill. was air-lifted for medical treatment on Tuesday, June 21, after being struck in the leg by a boat propeller, according to a release issued by Geneva Lake Law Enforcement.

The incident occured in the area near Big Foot Beach in the City of Lake Geneva at approximately 2:59 p.m., with initial responders including Geneva Lake Police and the Lake Geneva Fire Department.

Geneva Lake Police Commander Tom Hausner reported that while 37-year-old Cesareo Badillo sustained a non-life-threatening injury to his leg in the incident, due to the nature of the injury the Lake Geneva Fire Department requested assistance from LifeNet McHenry medical helicopter, which transported Badillo to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, Ill. for treatment.

The Lake County, Ill. hospital is a Level 1 trauma center.

According to Hausner, an investigation of the incident revealed that a 22-foot 2021 Monterey inboard/outboard boat was being operated by Maria C. Lopez, 37, of Alsip, who was attempting to maneuver the boat away from shore and another boat as the anchor was not holding. Badillo, Lopez's husband, jumped in the lake in an attempt to assist in moving the boat and avoid it hitting shore or the other boat. As Lopez put the boat in reverse, Badillo was pulled under the water and struck by the propeller of the boat, which is owned by the couple.

"The investigation revealed that Lopez had not been drinking," Hausner said. "The investigation is continuing, but no charges are expected."

In addition to the Lake Geneva Fire Department and air medical transport service LifeNet McHenry, Geneva Lake Police were assisted by Geneva Lake Water Safety Patrol, Mercyhealth physician-level emergency field support vehicle MD-1, and the City of Lake Geneva Communications Center.

