Details set for public meetings on Bloomfield boundary deal

BLOOMFIELD — Public meetings are set in February and March to discuss a plan for dissolving the town of Bloomfield and making it part of the village of Bloomfield.

The meetings are scheduled for 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Feb. 13 and March 10, both at the town hall, N1100 Town Hall Road.

Details of the meetings were announced Jan. 13.

Officials said the discussions will be structured in a way that allows interested parties to stop in any time and speak with village or town representatives about a proposed boundary agreement.

Town residents are being asked April 7 to cast ballots in an advisory referendum on dissolving the town through a boundary deal with the village.

“We want people to be clear about the referendum question they will see when they go to the polls,” Town Chairman Dan Schoonover said in a prepared statement.

“We will have illustrations, handouts, and representatives from the town and village of Bloomfield around the room to talk with attendees one on one,” he added. “We want to respectfully explain what re-uniting the town and village means.”