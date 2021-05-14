Developer files new lawsuit against Lake Geneva over former Hillmoor Golf Course property

City council members denied White River Holding's notice of claim, Oct. 12, 2020, during a closed session, allowing the company to file a claim of damages against the city within six months.

"The clock was ticking for them to file it," Wirth said. "The time was coming close for them to file the lawsuit, so they did."

City Administrator Dave Nord said he could not comment on the issue since it is related to pending litigation.

"As there has been a lawsuit filed, all questions and inquiries will need to be directed to Attorney Wirth," Nord said.

Mayor Charlene Klein said she also could not comment on the issue.

"No comment beyond what Joe (Wirth) related to you," Klein said.

White River Holdings filed a $55 million lawsuit against the city in 2018, then dropped the lawsuit in 2019 to allow for further discussion between the city and the company.

Representatives from White River Holdings purchased the former Hillmoor Golf Course property, 333 E. Main St., in 2016 for about $3.4 million and later presented plans to redevelop the site for a mix of residential and commercial use.