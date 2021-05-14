Developer files new lawsuit against Lake Geneva over former Hillmoor Golf Course property

A Chicago development company has filed a lawsuit against the City of Lake Geneva for the second time in three years regarding the former Hillmoor golf course property.
Attorney Joseph Wirth, who is representing the City of Lake Geneva in the lawsuit, said officials from White River Holdings, LLC has filed a lawsuit against the city.
Members of the Lake Geneva City Council were set to discuss the notice of claim from White River Holdings during a closed session, May 10.
Wirth said during that closed session he informed city aldermen that the company had filed a lawsuit against Lake Geneva.
"I introduced the fact to tell them about the lawsuit," Wirth said. "They have sent a lawsuit against us."
Wirth said the lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Wisconsin in Milwaukee.
Representatives from White River Holdings filed a notice of claim, seeking unspecified damages, against the city on July 2, 2020 for what the company described as Lake Geneva's "actions and inactions" related to the former Hillmoor Golf Course property.
The notice of claim alleged that the city violated state law by maintaining a comprehensive plan for the former Hillmoor property that is inconsistent with zoning for the land.
City council members denied White River Holding's notice of claim, Oct. 12, 2020, during a closed session, allowing the company to file a claim of damages against the city within six months.
"The clock was ticking for them to file it," Wirth said. "The time was coming close for them to file the lawsuit, so they did."
City Administrator Dave Nord said he could not comment on the issue since it is related to pending litigation.
"As there has been a lawsuit filed, all questions and inquiries will need to be directed to Attorney Wirth," Nord said.
Mayor Charlene Klein said she also could not comment on the issue.
"No comment beyond what Joe (Wirth) related to you," Klein said.
White River Holdings filed a $55 million lawsuit against the city in 2018, then dropped the lawsuit in 2019 to allow for further discussion between the city and the company.
Representatives from White River Holdings purchased the former Hillmoor Golf Course property, 333 E. Main St., in 2016 for about $3.4 million and later presented plans to redevelop the site for a mix of residential and commercial use.
The city council narrowly rejected a proposed land zoning change for the proposed development in November 2017 by a 4-3 vote.
White River Holdings later filed the $55 million lawsuit against the city.
The former Hillmoor Golf Course closed about 11 years ago, and the 200-acre property has remained vacant since then.