Did you smell or see smoke this morning? Here is why

Overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning wind gusts of up to 64 mph were recorded in southeastern Wisconsin, according to the National Weather Service.
Along with those wind gusts some people reported seeing and smelling smoke.
Meteorologist Taylor Patterson of the National Weather Service in Sullivan said that people smelled and saw the smoke because of the wildfires in Kansas right now.
“Because of the high wind we had, it carried a lot of that smoke toward Wisconsin,” Patterson said.
The Milwaukee airport recorded gusts of 63 mph, as did the Racine airport. The Kenosha airport recorded gusts up to 64 mph, Patterson said.
Shore path: Lake Geneva to Big Foot Beach (Including Santa's summer home)
Lake Geneva to Big Foot Beach
Santa along the shore path
Santa can be seen occasionally along the lake path, collecting his naughty and nice list from the Lake Geneva mail boat.
STEPHANIE JONES
Lake Geneva to Big Foot Beach
Lake Geneva to Big Foot Beach
Lake Geneva to Big Foot Beach
Lake Geneva to Big Foot Beach
Lake Geneva to Big Foot Beach
Lake Geneva to Big Foot Beach
Lake Geneva to Big Foot Beach
Lake Geneva to Big Foot Beach
Lake Geneva to Big Foot Beach
A color for each grandkid
Approaching Big Foot Beach
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.