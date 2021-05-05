Direct tourism spending drops $146 million in Walworth County due to COVID-19 in 2020

Total business sales related to tourism decreased by about 22% from 2019 to 2020 in Walworth County. Total business sales was about $612.4 million in 2020 compared to about $784.9 million in 2019.

Total tourism business sales for the State of Wisconsin decreased by about 22.32%, from $22.2 billion in 2019 compared to $17.2 billion in 2020.

That includes the amount spent on direct visitor spending as well as other expenses tourism companies accrue such as costs for business supplies that also contribute to the economy.

State and local tax revenue from tourism in Walworth County decreased by about 21.12% in 2020. Revenue from state and local taxes was about $54.8 million in 2020 compared to about $69.4 million in 2019.

The State of Wisconsin saw about a 28.13% decrease in state and local tax revenue in 2020, with about $1.6 billion in 2019 and about $1.15 billion in 2020.

Employment in the tourism industry for Walworth County decreased by about 18.72% in 2020, with about 5,894 people working in tourism-related jobs in 2020 compared about 7,252 people in 2019.

Tourism-related employment in the State of Wisconsin decreased by about 22.2%, with about 202,217 employees throughout the state in 2019 and 157,332 workers in 2020.