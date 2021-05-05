Direct tourism spending drops $146 million in Walworth County due to COVID-19 in 2020

Tourism spending in Walworth County for 2020 was the lowest it has been in about nine years, according to information recently released by the Wisconsin Department of Tourism.
Direct visitor spending in Walworth County decreased by about 25% from 2019 to 2020 with about $437.7 million being spent in 2020 compared to about $584.5 million in 2019.
For the State of Wisconsin, direct visitor spending decreased by about 28.29% from about $13.6 billion in 2019 to about $9.8 billion in 2020.
The last time direct visitor spending was below $437.7 million in Walworth County was in 2011 when it was about $409.7 million. From 2012 to 2018, direct revenue spending ranged from about $455 million to about $569 million.
VISIT Lake Geneva President and CEO Stephanie Klett said direct visitor spending is the amount of money tourists spend while visiting a particular area.
“I’m in Lake Geneva and I’m going to buy a ticket so I can go ziplining, that’s a direct expenditure,” said Klett, who was the former Wisconsin tourism secretary when Scott Walker was governor.
Klett said the main reason for the decrease in direct visitor spending during 2020 was because of the coronavirus.
The coronavirus impacted other aspects of the tourism industry, as well.
Total business sales related to tourism decreased by about 22% from 2019 to 2020 in Walworth County. Total business sales was about $612.4 million in 2020 compared to about $784.9 million in 2019.
Total tourism business sales for the State of Wisconsin decreased by about 22.32%, from $22.2 billion in 2019 compared to $17.2 billion in 2020.
That includes the amount spent on direct visitor spending as well as other expenses tourism companies accrue such as costs for business supplies that also contribute to the economy.
State and local tax revenue from tourism in Walworth County decreased by about 21.12% in 2020. Revenue from state and local taxes was about $54.8 million in 2020 compared to about $69.4 million in 2019.
The State of Wisconsin saw about a 28.13% decrease in state and local tax revenue in 2020, with about $1.6 billion in 2019 and about $1.15 billion in 2020.
Employment in the tourism industry for Walworth County decreased by about 18.72% in 2020, with about 5,894 people working in tourism-related jobs in 2020 compared about 7,252 people in 2019.
Tourism-related employment in the State of Wisconsin decreased by about 22.2%, with about 202,217 employees throughout the state in 2019 and 157,332 workers in 2020.
Labor income in the tourism industry decreased by about 10.3% in Walworth County for 2020, with employees in the industry earning a total of about $183 million in 2020 compared to about $204 million in 2019.
Total labor income for the State of Wisconsin decreased by about 12.85%, with labor income being about $5.9 billion in 2019 and about $5.1 billion in 2020.
Klett said several of the hotels and other tourism-related businesses in Walworth County remained opened during the pandemic, so they did not have to lay off their employees.
She said many of the businesses put safety measures in place to help reduce the threat of the coronavirus among visitors and staff members.
“We couldn’t have been more proud of our tourism industry here in Lake Geneva,” Klett said. “They navigated so quickly to put in new sanitation measures and social distancing measures and mask requirements.”
Klett said, during the past year, VISIT Lake Geneva continued to promote the Lake Geneva area as a tourist destination to potential visitors. She said VISIT Lake Geneva highlighted the area’s outdoor recreation areas, golf courses, farmers markets and nature trails.
“We really stressed our outdoors and our outdoor resources,” Klett said. “When Dane County and Milwaukee shut down, we were still open. We stressed safety, and we recommended all the places in town that we’re putting safety measures in place.”
VISIT Lake Geneva also listed the restaurants that were offering carry-out and curbside delivery on its website.
“When they needed to navigate quickly, we had to market that they were navigating quickly,” Klett said. “We picked up the phone and one by one, we talked to restaurant after restaurant.”
Klett said she is confident the tourism industry will make a come back in 2021.
“That’s the one thing about the tourism industry when it comes to a recession, we’re usually the last ones in a recession and the first ones out of it,” Klett said. “This was very rare, because we were hit immediately. When the state was closed, everybody felt it.”
