Discover Whitewater as a winter getaway

WHITEWATER — With a bounty of natural wonders and a range of local activities and amenities, Whitewater is an ideal community to visit in the upcoming winter months to chase away the winter doldrums.
While outdoor recreation most often is associated with Wisconsin’s warm-weathered months, Whitewater’s location within the Kettle Moraine offers breathtaking, year-round views of nature throughout the community.
“Because we’re in the Kettle Moraine, there’s great scenery in the area that makes a great place for a winter respite,” said Kellie Carper, executive director of the Whitewater Area Chamber of Commerce & Tourism Council.
“There’s an incredible array of natural beauty,” Carper continued. “It really is beautiful in the winter with the fresh snowfall and the sounds you hear as you walk the trails. It is a beautiful way to take a break from your hectic schedule.”
Whitewater also holds the distinction of being an Ice Age Trail Community, meaning residents and visitors alike are treated to a front-row view of native animal and plant life in all seasons of the year — including winter.
The interconnected Ice Age Trail system is maintained throughout the year, making it an ideal spot to partake in winter recreation.
“The trails are open all winter for hiking, snowshoeing and cross-country skiing,” Carper said.
There is also ice-fishing opportunities at two area bodies of water within the Kettle Moraine State Forest: the 625-acre Whitewater Lake and the 144-acre Rice Lake. In years past, both venues have offered up great catches for people willing to brave the frosty conditions.
The Kettle Moraine is just one of multiple draws that make Whitewater an ideal spot to visit throughout the year. Another venue, the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, has gained widespread recognition statewide and beyond.
“Because of the university, we have access to great indoor activities in our area,” Carper said. “The Young Auditorium offers theater, music and comedy productions throughout the school year.”
A performance by the Florentine Children’s Opera, a theatrical performance of “School House Rock LIVE!” and an off-Broadway showing of “That Golden Girls Show! A Puppet Parody” are a small sample of what’s on tap for audiences of all ages in the coming months.
A full rundown of the Young Auditorium’s winter schedule is available at uww.edu/youngauditorium/.
The nearby Fireside Dinner Theatre in Fort Atkinson is another ideal spot to chase away the winter chills and head indoors. The full schedule of what is coming up this winter at the Fireside is available at firesidetheatre.com.
“They do a lot of holiday shows and other great productions,” Carper said.
Whitewater offers world-class food, lodging, and activities in the middle of a quaint midwestern small town.
The Whitewater Cinemas offers a range of first-run releases, and the downtown corridor is dotted with a number of unique, locally run restaurants and bars that are sure to satiate any appetite and quench any thirst.
The community-run Whitewater Aquatic and Fitness Center is another venue to escape the frigid temperatures for swimming and other indoor recreational activities. The center is available to visitors with day-pass pricing available.