Discover Whitewater as a winter getaway

There is also ice-fishing opportunities at two area bodies of water within the Kettle Moraine State Forest: the 625-acre Whitewater Lake and the 144-acre Rice Lake. In years past, both venues have offered up great catches for people willing to brave the frosty conditions.

The Kettle Moraine is just one of multiple draws that make Whitewater an ideal spot to visit throughout the year. Another venue, the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, has gained widespread recognition statewide and beyond.

“Because of the university, we have access to great indoor activities in our area,” Carper said. “The Young Auditorium offers theater, music and comedy productions throughout the school year.”

A performance by the Florentine Children’s Opera, a theatrical performance of “School House Rock LIVE!” and an off-Broadway showing of “That Golden Girls Show! A Puppet Parody” are a small sample of what’s on tap for audiences of all ages in the coming months.

A full rundown of the Young Auditorium’s winter schedule is available at uww.edu/youngauditorium/.