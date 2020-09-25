Divers make 'miracle' recovery of visitor's wallet dropped in Geneva Lake

Lutfi said she and her husband were excited and surprised that divers were able to locate his submerged wallet deep down in the lake.

“It was a big miracle. We were in awe,” she said. “We thought there was no way they would find the wallet.”

Lutfi said all of the immigration documents and other items still were in the wallet. Her husband has learned his lesson and plans to find another place to keep such important belongings.

Lutfi said she does not know how long it would have taken her husband to obtain new documentation and identification if the wallet was not found.

Reflecting on the Chicago couple’s first visit to Lake Geneva, Lutfi said they simply wanted to enjoy a day at the lake.

“We heard so many good things about Lake Geneva,” she said. “So, we thought why not go and have a good time.”

Detkowski said he was proud of the divers who were able to succeed in such an unlikely search and recovery operation.

“They were here to make someone’s bad day a little better,” he said. “They did it out of the goodness of their own heart.”

Skates said it is not uncommon for people to loose personal belongings in the lake.