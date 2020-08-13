Divers remove some — but not all — of Geneva Lake's unwanted new plant

WILLIAMS BAY – After two days of uprooting mounds of starry stonewort from Geneva Lake, officials say some areas have been mostly cleared, but others still have dense patches of the invasive species.
The Geneva Lake Environmental Agency organized an effort Aug. 5 and 6 to use volunteer divers to pull starry stonewort from the lake bottom by hand in two spots where the unwanted plant had become infested.
The Williams Bay-based environmental group focused its efforts on one area near the Trinke Lagoon in the town of Linn and another near Big Foot State Park in Lake Geneva.
Once divers had filled up mesh bags with the uprooted plants, the bags were handed off to volunteer kayakers, who brought the bags ashore for disposal.
By the end of the operation’s first day, agency director Ted Peters said about 25 bags of the algae, or about 230 gallons, were removed from the area outside of Trinke Lagoon. When divers returned the next day, Peters said they hardly saw any starry stonewort remaining.
Because other plants and sediment surrounded the starry stonewort, bags may have only been halfway full of starry stonewort.
Peters said hand-pulling was not done inside the actual Trinke Lagoon, because a chemical treatment permit had been issued separately to the Trinke Estates neighborhood group that prevented diverse from being in the area at the same time.
On Aug. the operation shifted to the area near Big Foot State Park.
Peters said an earlier survey found about half an acre of dense starry stonewort patches in the area. Unlike the area outside Trinke Lagoon, the invasive species was not mixed in with other plant life, and dominated the lake bottom.
After a day of hand pulling, Peters said while about 600 gallons of starry stonewort was removed from the area, a great deal of the invasive species remained.
“I don’t think we even hit five percent of the population,” he said.
Edie O’Brien Kenneth, a kayak volunteer who assisted in the operation, said she wanted to go out and help protect Geneva Lake from the invasive plant.
“We really want to eradicate this and limit it as quickly as we can, and this is a pretty natural way to do it,” Kenneth said.
She added that she was surprised that there was such a large response to the call for kayakers to assist. She was pleased to know the Geneva Lake Environmental Agency would have a good pool of volunteers for future starry stonewort management.
Mike Wittlieff, a diver who participated in the two-day effort, said starry stonewort blooms late in the season, which will allow native plants to populate the lake floor this summer before the unwanted invader begins to spawn again.
Wittlieff said because the invasive species is a relatively new issue in Wisconsin lakes, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and other groups looking to manage the species are still learning how to best combat it. But hand-pulling, he said, seems to be a reliable method for the time being.
While the invasive species might never be entirely removed from the lake, the goal is to reduce its population to a manageable level — a process that could take years.
“It’s probably a two- to five-year process before you can get it to where it’s 100 percent manageable,” Wittlieff said. “You’re never going to get rid of it, but you can get it manageable. And if you can make it manageable, everybody is happy.”
Officials said the hand-pulling will likely become an annual activity to ensure the starry stonewort does not spread throughout the lake.
Peters said while efforts like this help native plants occupy areas otherwise occupied by the starry stonewort, one of the best ways to combat invasive species in the lake is by being cautious about introducing new invasive species.
“I feel that one of our most advantageous long-term approaches will be to maintain a healthy lake and a healthy plant community, because that will do a lot in keeping these invasive species out or keeping them in check,” he said.
Since the seaweed-like algae plant was first found in the Trinke Lagoon in summer 2018, the environmental agency has attempted to prevent it from spreading.
The seaweed-like algae plant can grow into large and bushy masses, interfering with boating and other recreational activities. The invasive species can also force out native species and reduce the biodiversity of the lake.
Officials first tried chemical treatments and had discussed dredging as methods of controlling the invasive species. But starry stonewort later was discovered to have spread from Trinke Lagoon to other areas of the lake.
Peters said hand-pulling relies on native plant species regenerating and growing in the area, blocking starry stonewort from regrowing there. The strategy was successful in Pike Lake, near Hartford.
Peters said he is working on a post-event evaluation to determine the environmental agency’s next actions against starry stonewort, including possibly another hand-pulling operation this summer.
