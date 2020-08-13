Divers remove some — but not all — of Geneva Lake's unwanted new plant

Wittlieff said because the invasive species is a relatively new issue in Wisconsin lakes, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and other groups looking to manage the species are still learning how to best combat it. But hand-pulling, he said, seems to be a reliable method for the time being.

While the invasive species might never be entirely removed from the lake, the goal is to reduce its population to a manageable level — a process that could take years.

“It’s probably a two- to five-year process before you can get it to where it’s 100 percent manageable,” Wittlieff said. “You’re never going to get rid of it, but you can get it manageable. And if you can make it manageable, everybody is happy.”

Officials said the hand-pulling will likely become an annual activity to ensure the starry stonewort does not spread throughout the lake.

Peters said while efforts like this help native plants occupy areas otherwise occupied by the starry stonewort, one of the best ways to combat invasive species in the lake is by being cautious about introducing new invasive species.