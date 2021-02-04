DNR hosting Walleye management meeting

WALWORTH COUNTY — The Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will be hosting a public meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16 via Zoom to discuss updating the Wisconsin Walleye Management Plan for Kenosha, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Walworth, Washington and Waukesha counties.

Those interested in walleye management for Kenosha, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Walworth, Washington and Waukesha counties and those who would like to participate should contact Max Wolter at Max.Wolter@wisconsin.gov or 715-634-7429. Pre-registration is required.

The current walleye management plan serves as a guide for one of the most sought-after fish species in Wisconsin and outlines seven goals and strategies for walleye management. The updating process will include a review of the existing plan, an analysis of available data and trends and significant public input on angling and management preferences.

The DNR is seeking public feedback on stocking priorities, regulation acceptance and agency resource allocation. The public is invited to give input on the process.

Comments on walleye management preferences and issues via this public input form at surveymonkey.com/r/QDRQ7Q9.