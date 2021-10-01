Do you know someone who should be nominated as first responder of the year?

MADISON — Wisconsin State Rep. Amy Loudenbeck (R-Clinton) is seeking nominations for a First Responder of the Year Award.
This October, which is First Responder Appreciation Month, the State Assembly will be honoring a First Responder from each of the 99 Assembly Districts.
“Our police officers, fire fighters, EMS personnel, and dispatchers dedicate so much of their lives to serving our local communities and often don’t receive the recognition they deserve,” said Loudenbeck.
Nominees can be a police officer, fire fighter, EMS personnel, or dispatcher who has had an outstanding career, been exceptional at their job, gone above and beyond the call of duty or anything the nominator believes is worth recognizing.
Nominations are due to Loudenbeck’s capitol office by Friday, Oct. 8. For more information or to get a nomination form, email rep.loudenbeck@legis.wi.gov.
PADDOCK LAKE — The first Kwik Trip between I-94 and Lake Geneva is proposed in Paddock Lake, south of Walgreens on Highway 83, while Scooter’s Coffee, a popular drive-through franchise in Nebraska and the Dakotas, is planned to replace Cozi Bakery on Highway 50, east of Westosha Central High School.
Over a million dollars for a new homeless shelter, plans to implement 911 texting and an expansion of the county’s crisis liaison program are just three of the ways Walworth County is proposing to spend its $20 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds that the federal government awarded government agencies to help them deal with the COVID pandemic.
A criminal complaint filed Friday alleges that a mother has been trying, thus far successfully, to hide her 14-year-old son from being arrested after he was accused of shooting and killing a Racine teen on Sept. 3.