Do you need assistance? Side by Side nonprofit ready to help Lake Geneva area residents

LAKE GENEVA – Throughout the coronavirus pandemic many families have run into financial problems due to family, job and health issues.

Side by Side, a local nonprofit, wants people to know they are there to provide assistance to people needing help with rent, utilities, prescription costs or other emergency assistance. They can also provide financial coaching, referrals to other services and emotional support. They provide emergency assistance once a year to families and individuals in need who live within the Lake Geneva Badger School District.

 “We are trying to help them through a crisis,” said Mary Jo McCarthy, who is part of the organization.

Those needing help can reach out by calling 262-581-5927 and leaving a message or emailing sidebysidelakegeneva@gmail.com.

The application can be found online at sidebysidelakegeneva.org

