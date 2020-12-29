Dog boarding facility and permanent cosmetic business approved in Lake Geneva

“I think what would happen is the business owner would know then that they need to comply with the conditions that were set out at the plan commission,” Fesenmaier said. “Neighbors would have to file a complaint with the police, so it brings it to a new level.”

Fesenmaier’s amendment was approved by a 6-1 vote with Alderman Ken Howell voting “no.”

Moll said, during the plan commission meeting, the dog boarding operation could house up to nine dogs during the overnight hours. She said the dogs would be boarded in separate bedrooms.

“They would be in bedrooms, not cages, doggie-proofed of course,” Moll told the plan commission members.

The business also would include a dog daycare and grooming service during the day.

Moll said the daycare service would be limited to 15 dogs.

“So there’s not going to be 40 or 50 dogs at one point in time, ever in the same area,” she said.

Moll said fencing would be installed around the back of the property and the dogs would be supervised by a staff members when they are outside.