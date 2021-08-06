Dollar General now open in Elkhorn

A new Dollar General store is now open at W5163 County Road A in Elkhorn, operating seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Its first day was Thursday, July 29.
The store offers household essentials including food, cleaning supplies, paper products, over-the-counter medicines, hygiene products, baby items and more. In addition to the standard Dollar General selection, the Elkhorn location includes new home décor and an expanded party preparation collection.
"We look forward to welcoming customers to our new store and hope they will enjoy shopping at our new location," said Dan Nieser, Dollar General's senior vice president of real estate and store development.
To commemorate the new Elkhorn store, Dollar General plans to donate 100 new books to a local elementary school in partnership with the Kellogg Company. In addition, schools, nonprofit organizations and libraries within a 15-mile radius of the store will be eligible to apply for Dollar General Literacy Foundation grants.
