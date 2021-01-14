Dollar General offers employees 4 hours pay to get COVID vaccine

Dollar General announced this week that it would pay team members a one-time payment equivalent of four hours of regular pay to go and receive the COVID-19 vaccination when they were available to retail workers.

In a news release, the company said, “We do not want our employees to have to choose between receiving a vaccine or coming to work, so we are working to remove barriers (e.g., travel time, mileage, child care needs, etc.) … We understand the decision to receive the COVID-19 vaccination is a personal choice, and although we are encouraging employees to take it, we are not requiring them to do so.”

The store is different than Dollar Tree, which sells all items at $1 or less. Dollar General is more of a general store, with a range of discounted offerings from food and hygiene items to toys and home goods.

In November, the company announced the opening of its 17,000th store, with over 157,000 employees throughout the country.