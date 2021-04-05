 Skip to main content
Dollar General stores now open in Bloomfield and Town of Geneva
Two Dollar General stores have opened for business in the Geneva Lake area, one in the Pell Lake neighborhood of the Village of Bloomfield and one near Lake Como in the Town of Geneva.

The Pell Lake store is located at N1411 Clover Road in Bloomfield and the Lake Como recently opened at a location at the corner of State Highway H and Springfield Road.

Construction began on both locations this winter with openings scheduled this spring.

Located in the former location of the Pell Lake Motel, news the dilapidated site would be repurposed by the retail chain came as a relief to Village of Bloomfield President Ken Monroe.

Monroe said village building inspections of the former motel found that the main motel building was beyond saving and needed to be razed.

“It was nice to hear Dollar General picked it up, tore the houses down and cleaned it up,” he said. “It’s going to be a good site for the village.”

Each store employs a staff of about six to 10.

In November, the company announced the opening of its 17,000th store, with over 157,000 employees throughout the company.

Other Dollar General stores in the area are located in Genoa City, Twin Lakes and Hebron, Illinois.

