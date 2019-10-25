ELKHORN — The battle over converting a former medical clinic into Walworth County's first domestic violence shelter has landed in court.
New Beginnings, the nonprofit group proposing to open the shelter, has filed a civil lawsuit against Elkhorn city officials, seeking to overturn their action blocking the project.
The suit filed in Walworth County Circuit Court calls the city council action "arbitrary and unreasonable" and that it was based on the "personal preferences or speculation" of unspecified city officials.
The suit names the Elkhorn City Council as defendant, along with council president Scott McClory and city clerk Cairie Virrueta.
Elkhorn Mayor Howie Reynolds declined to comment on the legal action.
"I'm not going to say anything," Reynolds said.
McClory also declined to comment, and other city council members could not be reached for comment.
New Beginnings last year petitioned Elkhorn for a special use permit to transform a former medical clinic at 20 N. Church St. into an emergency shelter for women and children fleeing domestic violence.
The owner of the property, Aurora Health Care, offered to give the property to New Beginnings to help facilitate what would become Walworth County's first such shelter. Survivors of domestic abuse currently must travel as far as Milwaukee or Madison to find such a facility.
Rallying around the shelter plan were law enforcement representatives, health care providers, social service professionals and pro-women advocates.
Elkhorn neighbors, however, opposed the shelter proposal, voicing concerns that it would bring domestic violence into their neighborhood.
Elkhorn resident Dan Alder, who has spoken out repeatedly against the shelter, declined to comment about the lawsuit.
In July, Alder cautioned members of the plan commission that permitting battered women and their children into the neighborhood would bring other troubles.
“I guarantee you — the bad guys come,” he said at the time. “When they come, the drugs come, the alcohol comes.”
The plan commission deadlocked in a 3-3 tie on whether to recommend approval of the shelter. Then, the city council on Aug. 19 voted 4-2 to deny the permit, with some aldermen raising such technical issues as whether there were enough parking spaces on the property.
Voting against New Beginnings were council members Tim Shiroda, Karel Young, Tom Myrin and Ron Dunwiddie. McClory supported the shelter, along with council member Frank Boggs.
In its lawsuit, New Beginnings states: "The council proceeded on an incorrect theory of law, and the basis for its decision lacked substantial evidence."
The group is asking a Walworth County judge to reverse the city's permit denial.
The case is pending before Circuit Judge Daniel Johnson. No hearing date has been set, and the defendants have not yet filed any response.
The suit was filed Oct. 23.
New Beginnings executive director Heidi Lloyd declined to comment on the suit, referring questions to the group's attorney, Raymond Dall'Osto of the Milwaukee law firm Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown.
Dall'Osto described the group's suit as a limited action designed only to overturn the city's action denying a permit. The suit seeks no monetary damages from Elkhorn.
Dall'Osto said a judge could either order the permit granted or remand the matter back to the city with instructions on reconsidering it. New Beginnings is hoping a judge will grant the permit allowing the shelter to open its doors.
"That's the simpler way," Dall'Osto said.
In the suit, New Beginnings