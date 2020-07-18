Domestic violence shelter may not open before 2022

Scharnott said she and others hope to open the shelter next year, although she said it also could be 2022 before the facility is ready.

The first order of business is to comply with a couple of requirements that the Elkhorn City Council placed on its permit approval. New Beginnings must demonstrate that the shelter has at least 27 parking spaces, and that an agreement exists with a neighbor on a shared driveway.

The parking spaces already are part of the plan, but the driveway deal could get a little more tricky.

The neighbor involved in the shared driveway, Julie Taylor, has been one of the most outspoken opponents of the domestic violence shelter over the past couple of years.

Taylor could not be reached for comment.

Raymond Dall’Osto, attorney for New Beginnings, said he is optimistic that the shared driveway agreement will come together. A similar agreement was in place on the property for many years with previous occupants of the old medical clinic, he said.

Dall’Osto also said he does not believe that Elkhorn aldermen intended to grant a permit hamstrung by insurmountable obstacles.

“Once they granted it,” he said, “they just want it to go forward.”