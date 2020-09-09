Donors fund the start of a $20 million restoration effort at Yerkes

Marion Restoration is a 40-year-old firm that has worked on many Frank Lloyd Wright-designed properties.

Mario Machnicki, president of the firm, said although the restoration project sounds tedious to outsiders, his crew is trained to carefully handle historic preservation subjects just like Yerkes.

“If you have sort of a conservation-preservation mind, this is what we do,” Machnicki said. “I have no doubt that we can accomplish what we were hired for.”

Work will continue until winter weather sets in, then crews are expected to return next spring and continue through the summer until the bricks have all been examined and repaired. The scaffolding will be moved around the building periodically as work progresses.

The old mortar is being replaced with an improved putty as needed, but finding replacement bricks is a challenge.

Some of the existing bricks are oddly shaped, and they are made of a terracota clay-based substance.

Machnicki said officials are still searching for just the right materials to complete the job.

“This is not something you can go to a supplier and purchase,” he said. “It doesn’t exist.”