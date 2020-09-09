Donors fund the start of a $20 million restoration effort at Yerkes

WILLIAMS BAY — Construction crews have descended on Yerkes Observatory to begin a restoration so meticulous that workers are repairing the landmark one brick at a time.
Scaffolding five stories high has been erected alongside Yerkes, and crews are delicately scouring the structure to restore deteriorated bricks and look for other signs of wear and tear.
It is a project that is expected to continue for more than a year as the first phase of an effort expected to cost $20 million to resurrect and revive the iconic lakefront landmark.
Dianna Colman, chairwoman of the private foundation that owns Yerkes, will not say how much has been raised, although she said her group has received enough donations to cover the restoration work now underway.
Colman said private donations have come from supporters across the United States, mainly outside the Lake Geneva region.
“Every time I go to the post office, there’s a check,” she said.
In addition to the brick work, Colman and her Yerkes Future Foundation plan repairs to the observatory’s high-profile dome, as well as electrical systems inside the building, and other remodeling and landscaping improvements.
Among those involved in the project is Pierce Engineers Inc., a Milwaukee-based engineering firm whose staff worked on a restoration five years ago on the Wisconsin State Capitol dome.
Ronald Bernhagen, restoration manager for Pierce Engineers, said he is confident that the engineers, contractors and specialists involved in the Yerkes Observatory project can restore the 120-year-old facility to a high degree of success.
“We pretty much have a world-class team,” he said.
The observatory overlooking Geneva Lake has been closed to the public since October 2018, when the University of Chicago decided that the scientific educational and research center was obsolete. The university later agreed to donate the building and surrounding acreage to the Yerkes Future Foundation, a local group intent on preserving and reopening Yerkes as a public attraction.
The foundation’s restoration is separate from the university’s efforts — opposed by some in the community — to allow new home construction on surplus lakefront real estate that once was part of a 70-acre Yerkes campus.
The scaffolding erected along the west side of the observatory’s biggest dome is the first tangible sign of repair work since the foundation in May took ownership of the building.
Crews with Marion Restoration, a Chicago-based masonry firm, are examining the structure brick by brick, and where necessary, they are replacing deteriorated mortar with new lime putty. The meticulous job requires crew members inside and outside Yerkes synchronizing their work to focus together on each section of bricks.
Marion Restoration is a 40-year-old firm that has worked on many Frank Lloyd Wright-designed properties.
Mario Machnicki, president of the firm, said although the restoration project sounds tedious to outsiders, his crew is trained to carefully handle historic preservation subjects just like Yerkes.
“If you have sort of a conservation-preservation mind, this is what we do,” Machnicki said. “I have no doubt that we can accomplish what we were hired for.”
Work will continue until winter weather sets in, then crews are expected to return next spring and continue through the summer until the bricks have all been examined and repaired. The scaffolding will be moved around the building periodically as work progresses.
The old mortar is being replaced with an improved putty as needed, but finding replacement bricks is a challenge.
Some of the existing bricks are oddly shaped, and they are made of a terracota clay-based substance.
Machnicki said officials are still searching for just the right materials to complete the job.
“This is not something you can go to a supplier and purchase,” he said. “It doesn’t exist.”
Next up on the restoration plan is the large dome covering the 40-inch-wide refracting telescope. Officials said the dome structure has sprung leaks allowing water to seep inside the structure.
Remodeling also is planned throughout the observatory’s interior, and landscaping improvements are in the works around the grounds.
Bernhagen said his engineering firm is excited to be involved in the Yerkes Observatory restoration. He called the building iconic and one-of-a-kind.
“We’re ecstatic that we’re a part of this project,” he said.
The Yerkes Future Foundation plans to reopen to the public for tours and other activities next spring or summer.
Colman said a capital campaign to raise more funds will commence, with the goal of raising $20 million over the next three years for refurbishing the property, hiring staff, implementing programs and welcoming back public visitors.
She said her group is happy to be started with the restoration, but she said much more work lies ahead.
“We’re going to have once chance to do this and do it right,” she said. “So we’re taking our time.”
