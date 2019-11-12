Donors support plan against invasive plant species

But when costs climbed to $800,000, the dredging effort was put on hold. Then, in August, officials reported that starry stonewort had been detected in two other areas of the lake, which meant that dredging the lagoon no longer was a plausible solution.

Mark Immer of Lake Geneva, who donated $200 to the Go Fund Me page, said he is happy to see his donation support other efforts to battle the invasive plant species.

Immer, however, said he wishes state or federal environmental agencies had engaged in helping contain Geneva Lake’s problem before it spread.

“They had a chance to do something about it,” he said. “It’s gotten way out of hand.”

The Geneva Lake Environmental Agency applied chemical treatments this summer in an effort to control the spread of the plant. Officials plan more treatments next spring, as well as sending divers down to try ripping the unwanted plant out of the lake bed by hand.

Peters said state funding still will be requested to help educate boaters about keeping their craft clean so that invasive species are not spread by becoming attached to moving boats.

Peters said if contributors approve, the private donations will be redirected to other such efforts.