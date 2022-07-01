Don't drink and boat: Operation Dry Water set July 2-4 on Geneva Lake

Boating under the influence (BUI) is just as deadly as drinking and driving.

Over the upcoming Independence Day holiday weekend, July 2-4, the Geneva Lake Law Enforcement Agency (Geneva Lake Police) will once again be participating in Operation Dry Water, a national BUI awareness and enforcement campaign focused on reducing the number of alcohol- and drug-related incidents and fatalities, and fostering a stronger, more visible deterrent to alcohol and drug use on the water.

The Fourth of July weekend is known for its increased boat traffic, prevalent alcohol usage and subsequent uptick in boating incidents and fatalities.

Operation Dry Water is coordinated by the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators (NASBLA) in partnership with the U.S. Coast Guard and local, state and federal law enforcement agencies, including the Geneva Lake Law Enforcement Agency (GLLEA) locally.

“We will have our two boats out, along with three DNR boats, on a concentrated effort for drunk [watercraft] drivers,” said GLLEA Commander Tom Hausner.

Operating a boat with a blood alcohol content (BAC) of .08% or higher is against federal law and most state laws, including those in Wisconsin. For those operating a commercial motorboat, this limit is even more restrictive in Wisconsin at .04%.

Alcohol can impair a boater’s judgement, balance, vision and reaction time. It can also increase fatigue and susceptibility to the effects of cold-water immersion. Additionally sun, wind, noise and vibration, stressors common to the boating environment, intensify the side effects of alcohol, drugs and some medications.

Impairment can be even more dangerous for boaters than for drivers in a car, since most boaters have less experience and confidence operating a boat than they do driving a car.

Alcohol is also dangerous for passengers. Intoxication can lead to slips, falls overboard and other dangerous incidents.

National scope, local enforcementAgencies from all U.S. states and territories are expected to participate in the 2022 Operation Dry Water campaign.

Launched in 2009 by the NASBLA in partnership with the Coast Guard, Operation Dry Water has been deemed a highly successful campaign, drawing attention to the dangers of boating under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

According to 2020 data from the U.S. Coast Guard, alcohol use is the leading known contributing factor in recreational boater deaths.

Since the inception of Operation Dry Water, law enforcement officers have removed 5,358 BUI operators from the nation’s waterways and made contact with more than 2.2 million boaters.

The outreach and awareness portion of Operation Dry Water is in effect year-round. Through the outreach efforts of NASBLA, the U.S. Coast Guard and participating law enforcement agencies nationwide, Operation Dry Water focuses on spreading awareness of the danger of boating under the influence and changing the cultural acceptance of drinking and boating.

In 2021, more than 7,500 officers from 575 local, state and federal agencies participated in Operation Dry Water, including the Geneva Lake Police. Over the three-day, 72-hours heightened awareness and enforcement weekend, law enforcement officers contacted 328,627 boaters, made 638 BUI arrests and issued 42,442 citations and warnings for safety violations.

Hausner noted that last year’s Operation Dry Water initiative by Geneva Lake Police resulted in four BUI arrests on Geneva Lake.

For more information about Operation Dry Water, including boating safety tips, visit operationdrywater.org.

