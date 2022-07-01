Don't drink and boat: Operation Dry Water set July 2-4 on Geneva Lake

Boating under the influence (BUI) is just as deadly as drinking and driving.
Over the upcoming Independence Day holiday weekend, July 2-4, the Geneva Lake Law Enforcement Agency (Geneva Lake Police) will once again be participating in Operation Dry Water, a national BUI awareness and enforcement campaign focused on reducing the number of alcohol- and drug-related incidents and fatalities, and fostering a stronger, more visible deterrent to alcohol and drug use on the water.
The Fourth of July weekend is known for its increased boat traffic, prevalent alcohol usage and subsequent uptick in boating incidents and fatalities.
Operation Dry Water is coordinated by the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators (NASBLA) in partnership with the U.S. Coast Guard and local, state and federal law enforcement agencies, including the Geneva Lake Law Enforcement Agency (GLLEA) locally.
“We will have our two boats out, along with three DNR boats, on a concentrated effort for drunk [watercraft] drivers,” said GLLEA Commander Tom Hausner.
People are also reading…
Operating a boat with a blood alcohol content (BAC) of .08% or higher is against federal law and most state laws, including those in Wisconsin. For those operating a commercial motorboat, this limit is even more restrictive in Wisconsin at .04%.
Alcohol can impair a boater’s judgement, balance, vision and reaction time. It can also increase fatigue and susceptibility to the effects of cold-water immersion. Additionally sun, wind, noise and vibration, stressors common to the boating environment, intensify the side effects of alcohol, drugs and some medications.
Impairment can be even more dangerous for boaters than for drivers in a car, since most boaters have less experience and confidence operating a boat than they do driving a car.
Alcohol is also dangerous for passengers. Intoxication can lead to slips, falls overboard and other dangerous incidents.
National scope, local enforcementAgencies from all U.S. states and territories are expected to participate in the 2022 Operation Dry Water campaign.
Launched in 2009 by the NASBLA in partnership with the Coast Guard, Operation Dry Water has been deemed a highly successful campaign, drawing attention to the dangers of boating under the influence of alcohol and drugs.
According to 2020 data from the U.S. Coast Guard, alcohol use is the leading known contributing factor in recreational boater deaths.
Since the inception of Operation Dry Water, law enforcement officers have removed 5,358 BUI operators from the nation’s waterways and made contact with more than 2.2 million boaters.
The outreach and awareness portion of Operation Dry Water is in effect year-round. Through the outreach efforts of NASBLA, the U.S. Coast Guard and participating law enforcement agencies nationwide, Operation Dry Water focuses on spreading awareness of the danger of boating under the influence and changing the cultural acceptance of drinking and boating.
In 2021, more than 7,500 officers from 575 local, state and federal agencies participated in Operation Dry Water, including the Geneva Lake Police. Over the three-day, 72-hours heightened awareness and enforcement weekend, law enforcement officers contacted 328,627 boaters, made 638 BUI arrests and issued 42,442 citations and warnings for safety violations.
Hausner noted that last year’s Operation Dry Water initiative by Geneva Lake Police resulted in four BUI arrests on Geneva Lake.
For more information about Operation Dry Water, including boating safety tips, visit operationdrywater.org.
Your 2022 July 4 guide: Where to watch fireworks, parades around Lake Geneva
Holton-Elkhorn Band’s “Star-Spangled Spectacular” & Elkhorn Fireworks
Friday, July 1, 7:30-10 p.m., Sunset Park, 200 Devendorf St., Elkhorn. The Holton-Elkhorn Band performs at 7:30 p.m. Fireworks at dusk.
East Troy 4th of July Music Festival
Friday-Sunday, July 1-3, Rossmiller Sports Complex and Skate Park, 3072 Graydon Ave., East Troy, easttroylions.org. Admission: $5. Carnival wristbands: $20 advance, $25 at festival, $50 advance Megaband, $60 Megaband at festival.
Live music across three stages, plus a carnival, dart tournament, wrist wrestling, parade and at dusk on July 3, fireworks.
Numerous acts will perform, including The Now, Smart Mouth, Dirty Boogie, Lunch Money Bullies, Ben & Georgia, Remington Ride, Spare Change, O’Dog, Andy Carrol & the People He Owes Money, Figure of Speech, The Toys, Alyssia Dominguez, Josh Michael, Time Castle and Chad Hell.
Carnival hours are July 1, 5-11 p.m., and July 2-3, 1-11 p.m. The Luck of the Draw Dart Tournament is July 2 at noon, wrist wrestling July 2 at 3 p.m.
The parade is July 3 at noon. See website for more details.
Lake Geneva Country Club Fireworks
July 3, dusk. Located on Geneva Lake, the club is open to members only. The fireworks, however, can be viewed from around the lake.
Lake Lawn’s Independence Day Celebrations & Luau Pig Roast
Sunday, July 3, 4-7 p.m., Lake Lawn Resort, lakelawnresort.com. Tickets: $40 adults, $20 ages 4-12, complimentary ages 3 and younger. A Hawaiian-inspired pig roast luau and lawn party offers a buffet-style feast, lawn games and live music by Michael Drake & the No Tan Lines Band.
Sharon fireworks and parade
The Sharon fireworks and parade are on July 4, with the parade starting at 11 a.m. by Baldwin and North streets. It goes down Baldwin, turns onto Martin Street, and ends by Sharon Community School. Candy is thrown. After the parade at Goodland there will be food trucks, corn, beer and music. The fireworks are at dusk at Goodland Memorial Park.
Downtown Lake Geneva Fourth of July Kids Parade
July 4, lineup 9:30 a.m. at Eastview Elementary School, 535 Sage St., Lake Geneva. Parade starts 10 a.m.
The Frank Kresen American Legion Post 24 resumes its annual parade after a two-year hiatus. Children can take part in the parade, dress in costume and decorate their bicycles.
The parade travels on Dodge to Center streets, then onto Henry Street, stopping at the American Legion Post building, 735 Henry St.
At the post building, there will be a Fourth of July ceremony with the “Pledge of Allegiance,” a 21-gun salute and awards for the best costumes and decorated bicycles during the parade. Cash prizes awarded in three categories — ages 4 and younger, 5-8 and 9-12. Children also receive ice cream during the ceremony.
Bloomfield Fourth of July Parade & Fireworks
July 4. Parade starts at noon at Lakeside Beach, corner of Lakeshore and Orchid drive. The parade travels east on Lakeshore Drive, then south on Clover Road, ending at the Bloomfield-Genoa City Fire Station. Fireworks display at dusk over Pell Lake.
Burlington Firemen’s Dance
July 4, 2-11 p.m., Echo Veterans Memorial Park, 595 Milwaukee Ave., Burlington. Food, drinks and live music by Twin Rivers Band 5-9:30 p.m. The City of Burlington Fire Department event also provides a good spot to also watch Burlington’s fireworks, which begin at dusk.
City of Delavan's Let Freedom Ring Parade
July 4, 3 p.m., Downtown Delavan. Hopes for the 19th annual event are high that it will be the city's largest parade yet, as it coincides with Delavan's 125th anniversary. Events to follow the parade at Phoenix Park.
Grand Geneva Fourth of July Celebration
July 4, 5-10 p.m., Grand Geneva Resort & Spa, grandgeneva.com. Go online for menus. Reservations required. Call 262-249-4788.
Dine while awaiting another fireworks display at any of Grand Geneva’s different venues.
An All-American Barbecue Picnic is 5-9 p.m. on the outdoor lawn. Cost: $90 for two, $45 each additional person, $16 per child age 12 and younger.
At the ChopHouse Patio & Embers Terrace, bar service is 6-10 p.m. Appetizers are served 6-7 p.m. Dinner is 7-9 p.m. The Landing has bar service 5-10 p.m., appetizers 5-6 p.m. and dinner 6-9 p.m. Cost at both venues: $175 ages 21 and older, $110 age 20 and younger.
Links Bar & Grill has an outdoor patio with golf course views. Dinner: 6-9:30 p.m. Prices are $42 for Grilled Denver Steak with Demi Sauce dinner; $36 Seared Atlantic Salmon with Roasted Vegetable and Sweet Chili Glaze; and Smoked Ribs with Mac and Cheese Corn — $27 half rack, $39 full.
Geneva National Corn & Brat Roast + Fireworks
July 4, 6 p.m., Geneva National Clubhouse, 1221 Geneva National Ave. S., Town of Geneva, genevanationalresort.com. Tickets: $48 adults, $19 children. Open only to Geneva National community members, residents and overnight guests, the event includes sweet corn, Wisconsin brats, burgers, hot dogs and more. Also a game of bags, face painting, music by DJ Mister Woods and fireworks at dusk. Fireworks can be viewed from Lake Como.
Lake Geneva Cruise Line Fireworks Tour
July 4, 8-10 p.m., Riviera Docks, 812 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva. Tickets: $59 adults, $57 age 65 and older, $40 ages 4-17, no charge for ages 3 and younger. Take a Geneva Lake cruise on the Lady of the Lake to watch Fontana’s fireworks.
Village of Fontana Fireworks
July 4, Fontana Beach. Display begins at dusk.
City of Delavan Independence Day Fireworks
July 4, Congdon Park, 1424 Hobbs Drive, Delavan. Fireworks should begin shortly after dusk.