Door County delights in Genoa City: Fitzgerald's boiling fish to wide acclaim in historic home

Call it what you want — Fitzgerald’s, Fitzgerald’s Genoa Junction, Fitzgerald’s Octagon House, Fitzgerald’s Fish Boil, or just The Octagon House. All names lead to the same restaurant.

Fitzgerald’s Genoa Junction, 727 Main St., Genoa City, is located in a historic, pre-Civil War “Octagon House.”

Now in its second generation of Fitzgerald family stewardship, the 44-year-old destination restaurant remains as popular as ever for its signature Door County-styled fish boil dinners.

The fish boil draws devotees from a wide radius — from the south, to Chicago; from the west, to Rockford and Madison; and from the north, to metro Milwaukee.

“Sometimes it’s surprising the distance people will drive to come here,” said owner Kevin Fitzgerald, 62, of Twin Lakes. “It’s definitely a destination.”

A Wisconsin tradition closely associated with Door County that extends all the way up to Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, the fish boil dates back to the late 1800s, when logging and mining camp cooks needed to expeditiously feed large groups of company workers.

“They were catching fish out of the Great Lakes to feed all these guys,” Fitzgerald said.

In the early 1960s, fish boils became popular in Door County locales like Ellison Bay and Fish Creek.

Inventor Thomas Edison once noted that genius is 1 percent inspiration and 99 percent perspiration.

The inspiration for Fitzgerald’s Genoa Junction began at Olde Fitzgerald’s Resort, which was on Elizabeth Lake in Twin Lakes. Jack and Sue Fitzgerald, Kevin’s parents, wanted to put a new spin on the Twin Runners Snowmobile Club’s fall trail-marking party in 1978.

“My parents had been vacationing in Door County,” he said. “When they came back, they thought, ‘Ooh, this would be a fun thing to do.’”

Eschewing the club’s traditional pig roast, the couple serendipitously served up a traditional, Door County-styled, outdoor, open kettle, wood-fired fish boil.

It proved so popular, and the acclaim by club members was so great, that a restaurant was soon launched at the resort by the couple, specializing exclusively in fish boils.

Genoa Junction

With the family’s impending redevelopment of Olde Fitzgerald’s, the restaurant moved in 1990 to Genoa City, in the Welcome J. Miller House — popularly known as the Octagon House, built circa 1852.

“It was an old resort and it was going to go the way of old resorts — turned into condominiums,” Fitzgerald said. “We needed to find a new home. My mother found it with a friend of hers, who was a Realtor. She just loved the old idea of the Octagon House and Genoa City was very welcoming.”

Fitzgerald’s dad passed in 1990. His mom retired from restaurant operations around eight years ago.

With the move, the restaurant was renamed Fitzgerald’s Genoa Junction, adopting a historic early community name coined when the Kenosha and Rockford Railroad pushed west from Kenosha into Genoa in 1861.

The Octagon House was one of a dwindling number of surviving homes from the mid-1800s octagon home craze spurred by Orson Squire Fowler’s 1848 book “The Octagon House: A Home for All,” which championed “the octagon mode of living.”

Genoa City’s two-story, clapboard, Victorian-styled Octagon House was built by wagon and carriage manufacturer Welcome J. Miller, who operated the sprawling adjacent W.J. Miller & Sons Carriage & Wagon Factory Works, powered by a water wheel mill race built off neighboring Nippersink Creek.

Fewer than 2,000 octagon houses were built in the U.S. between 1850-1870, many in the Midwest, including nearly 100 in Wisconsin.

A historic handful remain in Genoa City, Elkhorn and Sharon in Walworth County, Barrington in northern Illinois, and elsewhere across Wisconsin in Watertown, Ripon, Hudson, West Salem, Pewaukee, Fond du Lac and Monroe.

Genoa City’s oak-shaded Octagon House was passed down through the generations, with descendants of Welcome J. Miller residing in the historic eight-sided home until its sale to the Fitzgerald family in 1990. Some family members still reside in the area.

“We’ve had several different family members work for us,” Fitzgerald said. “We had one of their weddings here. A good family.”

At 170 years of age — 138 as a home — the historic Octagon House still retains a “comfortable, homey feel,” said Fitzgerald, a natural raconteur born for the people-centric restaurant business.

“I like people,” he said. “If I can find somebody to bend their ear, I tend do it.”

Transformed into a restaurant with dining on the home’s main and upper levels, the “eater-tainment” showmanship tradition of outdoor cooking at Fitzgerald’s continues to this day on the Octagon House grounds, where cast iron cauldrons still bubble over hardwood fires.

With the move, the restaurant’s menu was expanded to include barbecued chicken and pork ribs grilled over old school lump charcoal.

“We only did the fish boil there at the resort,” Fitzgerald recalled. “When we moved over here, pretty shortly we figured we had to do something more than the fish boil. It was a question of what else could we do, cooking outside. That’s where the chicken and ribs came in.”

Still, the fish boil remains king of the restaurant’s menu.

“We find that probably 70% of the people are having the fish any day we’re open,” he said.

The fish boil dinner includes all-you-can-eat North Atlantic cod, small red potatoes, a small sweet onion, award-winning house recipe coleslaw, fresh-baked salted rye bread and an apple square dessert. Served with “good old real butter,” Fitzgerald said the taste and texture of the drawn butter-infused boiled cod is very close to that of lobster.

Employing 16-22 seasonally year-round, the restaurant’s three-entrée menu remains unchanged, served in a variety of configurations — fish boil dinner; honey-barbecued chicken dinner; fish and chicken dinner; or fish, chicken and bourbon-barbecued ribs dinner.

The barbecue sauces, slathered on chicken and ribs by veteran 40-year grillmaster Terry Klein, are made from well-kept secret family recipes that have been passed down through the generations.

“He’s been with me since the old place,” said Fitzgerald of Klein. “He’s like a little brother.”

A full-service bar is available to patrons, offering an array of selections including sodas, bottled beers, spiked seltzers, malternatives, martinis, wines by the glass or carafe, and a wide variety of specialty drinks.

A recipe for success

With the median lifespan of U.S. restaurants clocking in about 4.5 years, Fitzgerald attributes the 44-year-old restaurant’s enduring success to several factors.

“One, it is a good meal,” he said. “And I think also, especially in the summer, people like to gather outside, casually have a drink, and watch the cooking in the outdoor kitchen. There’s a lot of outdoor dining in the summer. It tends to be a nice, laid back way to ease into dinner. The kids love it when we boil over the pots — and maybe not just the kids.”

Another contributor, Fitzgerald said, is the restaurant’s stick-to-the-basics menu of fish boil and barbecued chicken and ribs.

“It’s about as simple as we can make it,” he noted. “I think, because we only do a few things, and specialize in it, people like us for our consistency.”

The restaurant’s Door County-styled fish boil is also a unique drawing card for the region.

“There’s a certain group of people that are looking for something other than a deep fried or baked fish,” Fitzgerald said. “This adds another possibility for them. It’s unique. It’s definitely a niche for us.”

The restaurant also has limited operating hours.

“We’ve always been closed Mondays and Tuesdays and we’re not open for lunch,” Fitzgerald said. “We’re not burning ourselves out working those typical restaurant hours. I think that’s why I can still smile after all these years.”

High marks

Among those making their way to Fitzgerald’s recently were Mike and Joy Calderone of Chicago, south-siders who live within walking distance from Guaranteed Rate Field, where retired city worker Mike vends beer part-time at home “Comiskey” White Sox games.

The couple are Twin Lakes “weekenders” who make their way up to Genoa City for the fish boils once or twice a month. They have been doing this year-round for 26 years.

Mike said they love the warm, “homey” atmosphere of the Octagon House, plus the service and the uniqueness of the experience.

“We love the food,” Mike said. “We’ve never had a bad meal.”

On this particular visit, the Calderones visited Fitzgerald’s on a Thursday, as they often do, to beat the sizable “wait in line” weekend crowds that flock to the popular, storied restaurant, lines Mike calls “a testament to how good they are.”

Dining a few tables away were Tom and Sarah Balacek of McHenry, Illinois, Fitzgerald’s regulars since 1990.

Tom said the restaurant has an “eat-like-a-king” draw, calling its fish boil, barbecued chicken and ribs an “awesome” culinary experience.

Sarah also loves the place.

“It’s a good place to go to get a great meal,” she said. “There’s nothing bad I can say about this place. The food is awesome. The service is awesome. The ambience is awesome. It’s just a really nice place to be.”

Learn more

Amenities at Fitzgerald’s Genoa Junction include a well-stocked Gift Shoppe run by Fitzgerald’s wife, Tina. The Gift Shoppe offers browsing diners a variety of one-of-a-kind crafts and gift items from local dealers and area artists.

Open year-round, child- and family-friendly, Fitzgerald’s Genoa Junction offers pick-up service, which is available by calling ahead to place an order.

Current hours are Thursday-Saturday, 4-8 p.m., and Sundays 3-7 p.m. Beginning May 4, the restaurant will also be open Wednesdays. Fitzgerald’s is closed Mondays and Tuesdays year-round.

No reservations are taken. Seating is on a first-come, first-served basis. The restaurant is cash only. An ATM is on site.

For more information, call 262-279-5200 or visit fitzgeraldsfishboil.com.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.