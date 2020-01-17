Downtown business group hires two new staff members

“I’ll be doing everything to make sure the events run as smooth as possible,” she said.

Tarantino has worked in event promotion for about 20 years, beginning her career with JAM Productions in Chicago, helping to promote such events as the opening of Navy Pier, the World Cup and the Disney State Street Event. She also helped to attract well-known artists to Chicago, such as Aretha Franklin and Jerry Seinfield.

Tarantino also worked in the meeting and events division for about eight years for the credit card company American Express.

Sean Payne, president of the business improvement district board, said Tarantino’s experience will help make her a welcome addition to the organization.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-248-4444 to upgrade your subscription.

“It’s good to have someone with her experience,” Payne said. “She seems to have done a lot of research on the position already.”

Since starting the position, Tarantino has been she has been busy planning the Cocoa Crawl, scheduled for Jan. 31, and introducing herself to downtown business owners.

“I have walked around and stopped in to some of the businesses,” she said. “So far, everyone has been good to work with.”