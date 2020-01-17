Downtown business group hires two new staff members

The Lake Geneva Business Improvement District has hired two new employees to take over the duties of its former executive director.
Kristina Tarantino of Fontana has been hired as an events manager, and Kellie Carper of Lake Geneva will serve as administrator for the downtown business group.
Both Tarantino and Carper will work part-time and share the responsibilities of former executive director Bridget Leech, who left the position on Dec. 31 after working for the organization since April 2017.
“Kellie and Kristina will work closely together, along with the BID board, to make 2020 a huge success for our downtown,” said Tessa August, vice president of the business improvement district.
The city-funded district, which was established in 1991, works to attract visitors and shoppers downtown, maintaining decorations and organizing events.
August said Tarantino’s salary will be about $38,000 a year, and Carper’s salary will be about $20,000 a year. A total of 23 candidates applied for both positions, with district board members interviewing 10 of those candidates.
Tarantino started her position Jan. 2. As events manager, she will help promote and organize events such as the Cocoa Crawl, Lake Geneva Oktoberfest, Maxwell Street Days and Mother’s Day Wine Walk.
“I’ll be doing everything to make sure the events run as smooth as possible,” she said.
Tarantino has worked in event promotion for about 20 years, beginning her career with JAM Productions in Chicago, helping to promote such events as the opening of Navy Pier, the World Cup and the Disney State Street Event. She also helped to attract well-known artists to Chicago, such as Aretha Franklin and Jerry Seinfield.
Tarantino also worked in the meeting and events division for about eight years for the credit card company American Express.
Sean Payne, president of the business improvement district board, said Tarantino’s experience will help make her a welcome addition to the organization.
“It’s good to have someone with her experience,” Payne said. “She seems to have done a lot of research on the position already.”
Since starting the position, Tarantino has been she has been busy planning the Cocoa Crawl, scheduled for Jan. 31, and introducing herself to downtown business owners.
“I have walked around and stopped in to some of the businesses,” she said. “So far, everyone has been good to work with.”
August said Tarantino has the skills the business group was looking for in an events manager.
“With Kristina’s positive attitude, eagerness to get started and very impressive experience, it was a no-brainer to hire her,” August said. “She has already jumped into her role with full speed.”
Carper, who began her job Jan. 8, said that as administrator she is responsible for taking minutes during meetings, making sure invoices are paid, and answering phone calls and emails.
Carper previously worked for about 17 years in the student recruitment department for McHenry County College in Crystal Lake, Illinois. Carper also works part-time for the Candle Mercantile and for Kay Jewelers.
“It keeps me busy,” she said of working three part-time jobs. “My time is limited. It’s an unpredictable schedule.”
Elizabeth Doyle, co-owner of the Candle Mercantile, said Carper is a hard-working employee.
“She steps up to the plate. She takes on additional responsibilities and projects,” Doyle said. “She’s willing to offer suggestions if we ask for feedback.”