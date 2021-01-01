Downtown business owners upset with city's snow plowing efforts

Several business owners in downtown Lake Geneva were disappointed with the city's plowing efforts during the area's first major snowstorm of the winter season.
The Lake Geneva area received about 6 inches of snow during the evening and overnight hours of Tuesday Dec. 29, blanking city streets and sidewalks.
Several of the business owners said they were upset that city crews plowed snow in front of or into downtown parking spaces making it difficult for potential customers to park their vehicles.
Snow removal in the downtown area has been a contentious issue among business owners and city officials during the last few months, leading up to the first major snowfall of the 2020-2021 winter season.
Spyro Condos, president of the Lake Geneva Business Improvement District Board, said he filed a complaint with the Lake Geneva Police Department regarding plowing efforts in the downtown area.
Condos said having snow plowed near the parking lots makes it difficult for people to park their vehicles and to access the sidewalks, which could be a violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act.
"They provided nowhere for people with disabilities to park safely," Condos said. "Nobody knows where a handicapped parking stall is, because they're covered with snow."
Condos said Broad Street and Wrigley Drive were plowed in such a manner that it made both streets narrower for traffic, expressing concern that it could make it difficult for emergency vehicles to travel through those areas.
"That has made it a dangerous situation for any emergency vehicle to go down Broad Street," Condos said. "Wrigley Drive is totally impassable for an emergency vehicle."
Condos said he also noticed that some vehicles were parked parallel along Main Street/Highway 50 because portions of the parking spaces were covered with snow, which could cause people to exit their vehicles into a busy roadway.
"That's creating a hazardous situation," he said.
Louie Chironis, co-owner of Hogs & Kisses Restaurant and Night Club, said he also is disappointed with how the downtown streets were plowed, especially when business owners are required to shovel snow that is in front of their establishment to the curb or parking lane about 12 hours after a snowfall ends.
"They want us to do our part. Why can't they do their part?," Chironis said. "It's not right. It's just not right."
Both Gary Petzinger, co-owner of Constant Cravings LLC, and Bruce Bennett, co-owner of Cornerstone Shop and Gallery, also indicated that they were upset about snow being plowed near downtown parking spaces.
Officials from the city's public works department could not be reached for comment, as of Dec. 30, but sent out an email notice through Nixle.com that crews would be removing snow throughout the downtown area, again, beginning 1 a.m., Dec. 31.
The notice advised business owners and residents to move their vehicles from downtown streets by 12:30 a.m., Dec. 31 and park them in one of the city parking lots.
City crews were out during the morning hours of Dec. 31 clearing parking spaces along Geneva Street and other areas of the downtown.
Condos, who also is a business owner and police and fire commission member, said he is concerned about people's safety and about businesses losing customers because of the city's plowing efforts.
He said New Years week was a busy time for several of the downtown businesses.
"I'm concerned with the well being of the business community and anyone visiting," Condos said. "I want to give the city a heads up that they've created an unsafe situation for the visitors."