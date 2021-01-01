Downtown business owners upset with city's snow plowing efforts

Condos said Broad Street and Wrigley Drive were plowed in such a manner that it made both streets narrower for traffic, expressing concern that it could make it difficult for emergency vehicles to travel through those areas.

"That has made it a dangerous situation for any emergency vehicle to go down Broad Street," Condos said. "Wrigley Drive is totally impassable for an emergency vehicle."

Condos said he also noticed that some vehicles were parked parallel along Main Street/Highway 50 because portions of the parking spaces were covered with snow, which could cause people to exit their vehicles into a busy roadway.

"That's creating a hazardous situation," he said.

Louie Chironis, co-owner of Hogs & Kisses Restaurant and Night Club, said he also is disappointed with how the downtown streets were plowed, especially when business owners are required to shovel snow that is in front of their establishment to the curb or parking lane about 12 hours after a snowfall ends.

"They want us to do our part. Why can't they do their part?," Chironis said. "It's not right. It's just not right."