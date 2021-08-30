Downtown businesses owners could be asked to keep their merchandise inside- again

Hedlund said he feels the ordinance should not be enforced if the alcove is in an indoor, enclosed area but should be enforced if the merchandise is displayed outside the business.

“If you have an alcove that is part of your building and it’s got a roof over it, it shouldn’t be an issue because it’s part of the building,” Hedlund said. “If you’re hanging display merchandise from an awning over the sidewalk, I don’t think that’s exactly the same thing.”

City Administrator Dave Nord said the ordinance should be enforced for all merchandise that is displayed outside of an establishment.

“If the code says no outside displays, if that display is outside the door or outside the windows in the open but still in the confines of the property line, that is still an outside display,” Nord said.

Bob Lee, owner of Bob’s Beach Shack, sent an email message to the city aldermen indicating that the ordinance should not be enforced if items are displayed in an alcove area.

Lee is one of the business owners who was cited in 2019 for having outdoor merchandise.