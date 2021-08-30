Downtown businesses owners could be asked to keep their merchandise inside- again

Business owners in downtown Lake Geneva may be asked to keep their merchandise indoors— once again.
The city has an ordinance in place which prohibits downtown business owners from displaying their merchandise outside their establishment. Several downtown business owners were cited in 2019 for violating the ordinance, which created debate among city officials and business owners.
Several business owners said, at that time, they were not aware of the ordinance because it had not been previously enforced.
Mayor Charlene Klein added a provision to her coronavirus emergency proclamation last year which allowed for outdoor merchandise to help downtown business owners promote their products and possibly gain more customers.
Members of the city council unanimously approved, June 14, to allow the emergency proclamation to expire, which ended the provision. However, city aldermen said that the issue of whether to allow for outdoor merchandise should at least be discussed.
Code Enforcement Officer James Flower said he recently hand delivered messages to downtown merchants that the city will be enforcing the ordinance again as of Sept. 7, unless the city decides to overturn the ordinance.
“Basically, it (allowing outdoor merchandise) was made possible through the mayoral proclamation at the beginning the year,” Flower. “That has since expired.”
The city council’s finance, licensing & regulation committee approved, Aug. 17, to enforce the ordinance which prohibits outdoor merchandise— again. The motion was approved by a 3-1 vote with Alderwoman Mary Jo Fesenmaier voting “no.”
The issue of whether to continue or overturn the ordinance could still come before the full city council. The item was not discussed during the Aug. 23 city council meeting.
Alderman Richard Hedlund said he is in favor of the city enforcing the outdoor merchandise ordinance.
“The mayor put it in her proclamation (to allow for outdoor merchandise) because we felt the businesses needed all the help they could get,” Hedlund said. “So we didn’t enforce that ordinance for a year and half, and it’s time to enforce the ordinance again.”
Fesenmaier said she is in favor of enforcing the city ordinances but feels business owners should not be penalized if they have their merchandise on their property. For example, she said merchants should not be cited if they place their items in an alcove area that is located on their property.
“One of the sticking points is the business property itself,” Fesenmaier said. “So if there is merchandise on or in the business’s property— in a lot of cases it’s an alcove— we shouldn’t be ticketing because that’s the business’s property.”
Hedlund said he feels the ordinance should not be enforced if the alcove is in an indoor, enclosed area but should be enforced if the merchandise is displayed outside the business.
“If you have an alcove that is part of your building and it’s got a roof over it, it shouldn’t be an issue because it’s part of the building,” Hedlund said. “If you’re hanging display merchandise from an awning over the sidewalk, I don’t think that’s exactly the same thing.”
City Administrator Dave Nord said the ordinance should be enforced for all merchandise that is displayed outside of an establishment.
“If the code says no outside displays, if that display is outside the door or outside the windows in the open but still in the confines of the property line, that is still an outside display,” Nord said.
Bob Lee, owner of Bob’s Beach Shack, sent an email message to the city aldermen indicating that the ordinance should not be enforced if items are displayed in an alcove area.
Lee is one of the business owners who was cited in 2019 for having outdoor merchandise.
“An alcove is a recessed portion of an existing building. It is not considered an outside area. There is no encroachment on city property,” Lee stated in his email message. “Therefore, this ordinance allows the city to put restrictions on private property. This is a slippery legal slope to allow, and one that after much research and professional consultation, I feel quite confident opposing in a court of law.”
Lee also stated in his message that he feels allowing outside merchandise would help enhance the appearance of the downtown area.
“Lake Geneva embraces a diverse group of visitors both socially and economically. Why can’t our retailers not be allowed the same diversity in the means of promoting and merchandising their product?,” Lee said in his message. “The ordinance promotes vanilla. I promote a number of flavors for the city to create a vibrant and diverse retail experience.”