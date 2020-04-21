Downtown businesses ready for customers

Below is a list of some of the Lake Geneva Retail and other businesses that are offering online shopping, gift cards and either pickup, delivery or both during restrictions related to the coronavirus.
The below businesses are part of the Lake Geneva Business Improvement District (BID) and we hope our readers will support these businesses now.
This page is sponsored by Roger Wolff and Mike Keefe.
Lake Geneva Bid District
|Business Name
|Address
|Phone
|Website
|Curbside Pickup?
|Delivery?
|What can be sold at this time?
|Antique Unique Vintage Shop
|252 Center Street
|262-903-5349
|yes
|yes
|Antiques & vintage items
|Avant Cycle Cafe
|234 Broad Street
|262-203-5141
|www.avantcyclecafe.com
|yes
|yes
|Bicycle Sales and Service, signature coffee and teas
|Brick & Mortar Home and Outdoor
|222 Center Street
|262-249-0530
|brickandmortarhome.com
|yes
|yes
|Outdoor Furniture and Indoor Furniture and Accessories
|Beef Jerky Outlet
|270 Broad Street
|262-203-5420
|www.beefjerkyoutlet.com/lake-geneva
|yes
|yes
|Beef Jerky, sauces, specialty peanuts and more
|Bloomingbyrds
|755 W Main Street
|262-249-0520
|yes
|yes
|Womens clothing and accessories
|Clear Water Outdoor
|744 W. Main Street
|262-348-2422
|https://www.clearwateroutdoor.com/
|yes
|Constant Cravings
|152 Broad Street
|262 248 8450
|https://www.contantcravings.net
|yes
|yes
|Gourmet popcorn
|Cornerstone Shop & Gallery
|214 Broad Street
|262-248-6988
|www.cornerstoneshoppe.com
|yes
|yes
|Gifts, Decor, Fashion and Bath & Body Cleaning Items
|C.R. Goodfinds
|731 W. Main Street
|262-203-5174
|https://www.crgoodfinds.com/
|yes
|Homewares and sundries
|Delaney Street Mercantile
|905 W. Main Street
|262 248-8008
|delaneystreet.com
|yes
|does not apply
|Gift Cards/On Line Website/Email inquiries
|Dust Bunny Books
|152 Center St. #100S
|262-248-2882
|dustbunnybooks.com
|yes
|no
|Bookstore
|Edie Boutique
|737 W Main Street
|847-910-9759
|www.shopedie.com
|yes
|no
|womens clothing and accessory boutique
|Element Massage Studio
|647 W. Main Street
|414-324-2496
|www.vagaro.com/elementmassagestudio
|Does not apply
|yes
|CBD creams and therapeutic grade tinctures as well as therapeutic grade essential oils
|Evr Dry Gds
|741 W. Main Street
|262-249-0922
|yes
|yes
|Mens and Womens clothing
|Fleming's
|711 Main Street
|262-248-4637
|flemingsltd.com
|yes
|yes
|Vineyard Vines and Irish products
|Frank's Original
|272 Broad Street
|262-729-5577
|www.franksoriginal.com
|yes
|yes
|BEST BURGERS & FRIES IN LAKE GENEVA!
|Geneva Gifts, Inc.
|150 BROAD Street
|262-248-6756
|www.genevagifts.com
|yes
|yes
|Homemade fudge, Jelly Belly Beans, Minnetonka Moccasin and Salt Water Taffy.
|Geneva Lake Arts Foundation Gallery 223
|223 Broad Street
|262 215 1174
|www.genevalakeartsfoundation.org
|Does not apply
|does not apply
|Our Gallery 223 features and supports the work of regional artists.
|Geneva Lakes Jewelry & Gem Appraisers
|728 W. Main Street
|262-215-1004
|Genevalakesjewelry.com
|yes
|yes
|Available for in store or in home appointments. Appraising, restyling, repair.
|Haberdapper
|253 Broad Street
|262-248-7700
|www.haberdapper.com
|yes
|yes
|20% OFF Gift Certificates (limited time only) & Top Brand Items.
|JAYNE
|771 W Main Street
|262-348-1911
|shopjayne.com
|yes
|yes
|JAYNE sells fashionable & comfortable women's clothing, shoes, and accessories
|Lake Geneva Clue Room
|172 Main Street #107
|262-325-2375
|www.lakegenevaclueroom.com
|no
|no
|Gift Cards
|Lake Geneva Spice Company
|255 Broad Street
|262-248-3025
|www.lakegenevaspicecompany.com/
|yes
|yes
|Coffee, spices, teas, gift boxes
|LILYPOTS
|605 W Main Street
|262-248-4200
|www.lilypots.com
|yes
|yes
|Fresh Floral Arrangements
|Oh My Gauze!
|227 Broad Street
|262-248-2827
|https://www.ohmygauze.com/
|yes
|Olive Grace Salon
|772 W Main St #06
|262-308-3083
|www.olivegracecollective.com
|yes
|does not apply
|Hair salon- Online Gift Cards, Retail Curbside Pickup
|Paws for Treats
|851 W. Main Street
|262-203-5094
|http://pawsfortreats.net/index.html
|yes
|no
|ShoShoo
|719 West Main Street
|262-248-7466
|yes
|yes
|Shoes and socks
|SOHO Boutique
|875 W Main Street
|414-915-5012
|www.thesohoboutique.com
|no
|no
|We are 100% online right now
|Strawberry Fields
|707 West Main Street
|815 347-6602
|yes
|yes
|Women's clothing and accessories
|The Board Shop
|269 Broad Street
|262-248-1703
|https://bswake.com
|yes
|yes
|The Bottle Shop
|617 W. Main Street
|262-348-9463
|www.thebottleshoplakegeneva.com
|yes
|no
|Happy Hours Supplies, local cheese and spreads and weekly specials
|The Candle Mercantile
|870 W Main Street
|262-203-5557
|www.thecandlemercantile.com
|yes
|yes
|Hand poured soy candles, reed diffusers, room & body sprays and wax melts
|The Hive
|755 Main Street, Lower
|262-812-8238
|Thehiveartisanmarket.com
|yes
|yes
|The Hive is a retail store comprised of 15 local artists. Most items are handmade and upcycled.
|The Olive Oil Shops
|221 Broad Street
|262-348-1800
|theoliveoilshops.com
|yes
|does not apply
|olive oil, vinegar & whatever is in the store
|Tres Belle Boutique
|233 Broad Street
|262-248-1629
|http://www.tresbelleboutique.net
|We are a women's boutique with apparel, accessories, gifts, and home decor items.
|Twelfth & Brown
|729 Main Street
|262-812-4055
|Twelfthandbrown.com
|yes
|yes
|Women’s clothing, jewelry & accessories, candles
