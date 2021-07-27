Downtown Lake Geneva churches to get passes to allow free parking to 20 during services

Free parking will be offered to non-resident churchgoers in downtown Lake Geneva for at least a limited time period.

The trial period is set to run from Aug. 1 through at least Oct. 31, and then will be reviewed by city aldermen.

Lake Geneva officials have discussed providing free parking to the four downtown churches in the city’s paid parking area on Sunday mornings during the past several weeks.

Members of the city council unanimously approved on July 26 to provide free parking to downtown churches for a 90-day trial period.

“After 90 days, we will take a look at it to see what we can do better and if it’s working or not,” Parking Operations Manager Seth Elder said.

Elder said each church will receive about 20 free parking placards, which they can distribute to non-resident members to be placed on the dashboard of their vehicles.

“The placards are numbered to discourage duplication,” Elder said. “Parking enforcement officers will recognize the non-resident churchgoers by the placards and won’t enforce parking on those vehicles.”

The times for the free parking period will be based on when the churches conduct their Sunday morning services.