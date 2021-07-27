 Skip to main content
Downtown Lake Geneva churches to get passes to allow free parking to 20 during services
Downtown Lake Geneva churches to get passes to allow free parking to 20 during services

Lake Geneva officials are considering offering free parking to churches in the downtown area

Lake Geneva officials will be offering a trial period of limited free parking to churches in the downtown area, including the First Congregational Church of Christ, during their Sunday morning services. But cars will need to get passes from the church.

 Dennis Hines

Free parking will be offered to non-resident churchgoers in downtown Lake Geneva for at least a limited time period.

The trial period is set to run from Aug. 1 through at least Oct. 31, and then will be reviewed by city aldermen.

Lake Geneva officials have discussed providing free parking to the four downtown churches in the city’s paid parking area on Sunday mornings during the past several weeks.

Members of the city council unanimously approved on July 26 to provide free parking to downtown churches for a 90-day trial period.

“After 90 days, we will take a look at it to see what we can do better and if it’s working or not,” Parking Operations Manager Seth Elder said.

Elder said each church will receive about 20 free parking placards, which they can distribute to non-resident members to be placed on the dashboard of their vehicles.

“The placards are numbered to discourage duplication,” Elder said. “Parking enforcement officers will recognize the non-resident churchgoers by the placards and won’t enforce parking on those vehicles.”

The times for the free parking period will be based on when the churches conduct their Sunday morning services.

“The placards will be church specific and have the church’s name and the specific timeframes surrounding the worship service,” Elder said.

Alderman Ken Howell said the free parking only will be offered to non-residents, because residents already receive three hours of free parking each day in the downtown area.

Mayor Charlene Klein said the free parking will not be available during weddings and funerals.

“That is not a provision of this,” Klein said.

Alderwoman Cindy Flower said most of the downtown churches are near free parking areas, which are available to people attending weddings and funerals.

The city offered free parking to the downtown churches for several years as part of a verbal agreement, but now city officials are making the free parking for churches official.

