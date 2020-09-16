Downtown Lake Geneva group looks for ways to shore up finances

“It wasn’t about money, because Oktoberfest is a money maker,” Fleming said.

Oktoberfest brought in about $36,000 in revenue last year for the Business Improvement District.

Organizers are trying to plan an Oktoberfest for 2020 that includes public health safeguards, including elimination of a beer garden and no street closures.

“We’re going to do the best we can for Oktoberfest,” Condos said. “It’s going to be a little less flamboyant, but it’s going to work.”

To save money elsewhere, Wolff has proposed obtaining competitive bids for purchasing downtown plants and possibly purchasing artificial flowers that do not have to be maintained and can last for several years.

“I think we should start looking at if there is a high-end product that we can buy, store and not have to water,” Wolff said.

Fleming said when the Business Improvement District was formed in 1991, its purpose was to improve the appearance of downtown by collecting donations to purchase flowers — not to host events.

Fleming said the district could return to a similar mission.