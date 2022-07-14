Downtown Lake Geneva Wrigley Drive road work scheduled for spring 2023, not fall; work on Marianne Terrace also set for spring

Two road improvement projects in the City of Lake Geneva that were considered for this year will be worked on next year instead.
Members of the city council’s public works committee unanimously approved, June 27, to have Downtown Lake Geneva’s Wrigley Drive road improvement project worked on in the spring 2023, as well as construction on Marianne Terrace, which is located off of South Lake Shore Drive, along the stretch between Downtown Lake Geneva and Buttons Bay. The road starts as Pine Tree Lane and then turns into Marianne Terrace along the lakefront.
City officials had considered starting the projects this fall but they have decided to wait until spring.
The scheduling of the projects do not have to be approved by the full city council, according to Public Works Director Tom Earle.
Wrigley Drive project
The Wrigley Drive project is set to include road resurfacing work, storm water sewer drainage improvements, pavement markings and expanding the sidewalk along the right side of the road near Geneva Lake.
“That is just a repaving, resurfacing type project,” Joseph DeYoung, project manager for engineering firm MSA Professional Services, Inc. said. “That’s pretty straight forward. Basically everything else, the curb and gutter, is in really reasonable shape.”
The work is set to begin near the corner of Main and Cook streets and curve around to where Wrigley Drive intersects with Broad Street. The project will take about a month to complete.
DeYoung said the project could still be worked on this fall, but there could be weather-related issues if it is not completed by the winter.
He said when his company conducted a public information meeting regarding the project, June 1, some business owners on Wrigley Drive were in favor of the project starting this fall, and others wanted the project to be conducted next spring.
“When we go more into the fall if we have bad weather, there’s no recovery time when we start going into winter. We don’t get extra days,” DeYoung said. “In the spring if we start when it’s wet, no matter what, we know we’re going into better weather.”
However, DeYoung said the unknown is whether fuel prices will cost more or less money next spring.
“You know as well as I do, fuel prices are pretty unstable,” DeYoung said. “With that being said, based on constructability, my recommendation— after hearing from the public— is to do this in the spring.”
Alderman Richard Hedlund said he has no issue with working on the project next spring as long as it is completed by the beginning of May, which is usually the start of Lake Geneva’s tourism season.
“If we go over we’re SOL, because the first of May this road is full of cars,” Hedlund said. “If you can tell me you can get it done by the first of May, I wouldn’t have a problem waiting for 2023. I’m fine with it. We can do it in 2023.”
Alderwoman Joan Yunker said she would like to get at least three companies to bid on the project.
DeYoung said it may be difficult to get multiple companies to bid on the project since it it mostly a road resurfacing project.
“There’s only going to be so many pavers who are going to be willing to pave,” DeYoung said. “Paver contractors, you get three at max. But if you get two, it will be competitive. I can’t control that because it’s a public bidding process, but you have the right to reject all bids.”
Marianne Terrace
The road improvement project near the intersection of Marianne Terrace and Pine Tree Lane also is scheduled for next spring.
The Marianne Terrace project could include installing additional stormwater inlets, removing excess pavement on Marianne Terrace and installing a potential turnaround location near the end of Marianne Terrace.
DeYoung said they also plan to use some green space areas to help capture some of the water runoff and address some of the water drainage issues.
“We do have to decide whether to put curb and gutter in and funnel it to a certain location the best we can to capture it and prevent it from affecting other properties,” DeYoung said. “The key is to not make it worse, only to make it better. But it doesn’t mean you’re going to fix everyone’s problems that is occurring today.”
DeYoung said, during a public information meeting on June 1, several residents requested that water main replacement be added as part of the project, which is part of the reason the work will not begin until next spring.
The project could take about three months to complete.
