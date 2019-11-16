Downtown merchants leery of parking fee increase

Merchants in downtown Lake Geneva are not too keen on a proposed parking rate increase.
Store owners say they are concerned that charging motorists an extra $1 an hour for prime parking spaces — boosting fees up to $3 an hour — would decrease traffic and shopping downtown.
“I think it would hurt a lot,” said Melissa Reuss, owner of Geneva Gifts, located at 150 Broad St.
City officials are considering boosting parking fees from $2 an hour to $3 an hour in the lakefront areas on Wrigley Drive, Broad Street, Center Street and Main Street.
A city council committee has recommended the rate increase, which now goes before the full city council for final action.
Officials estimate that the increase would generate about $400,000 a year for the city.
Gary Petzinger, co-owner of Constant Cravings gourmet popcorn store, 152 Broad St., said parking rates should be increased in all areas of the city — not just the prime shopping areas.
“Put the burden on everyone,” Petzinger said. “Don’t try to squeeze the businesses that are in one sector.”
Parking rates in other areas of downtown would remain unchanged at $1 an hour under the current proposal.
Spyro Condos, owner of Harbor Side Pub & Grill restaurant, 100 Broad St., said he worries that if parking gets too expensive, people will start bypassing Lake Geneva to shop elsewhere.
Condos pointed out that some communities do not charge for parking at all, and consumers also have a growing number of options to shop online.
“We don’t want to gouge people,” he said.
The city requires downtown visitors to pay for parking between March and November, which includes the prime summer tourist season.
The city in 2017 increased parking from $1 an hour to $2 an hour in some prime areas, then imposed the same increase in other spots.
Bob Lee, owner of Bob’s Beach Shack clothing and gift shop, 140 Broad St., said if people have to pay more for parking, that is less money they will have to spend in the businesses.
Referring to city officials, Lee said, “I think this is another move to increase revenue without any concern for the small downtown businesses.”
Officials have discussed other parking rate options, including charging $2 an hour throughout the downtown area, or charging $3 an hour near the lakefront and $2 an hour elsewhere.
Another option would impose the $3-an-hour rate only during the peak tourism season.
Reuss said she worries that $3 an hour would scare shoppers away, and also that it would become an excessive burden from employees who must park while they work.
Petzinger said he fears that higher parking rates would hurt restaurants in particular.
“If people have to pay $3 an hour for parking, they may go to restaurants in other areas,” he said.
Lee said that parking should be $2 an hour in all paid parking areas downtown. Some tourists already question why parking costs $2 an hour in some areas and $1 an hour in others, he said.
“It makes it unified,” he said. “It makes the city more money, and people aren’t confused.”
Condos said if the city approves a $3 an hour rate, they should impose it only durign peak summer months, and then roll it back to $2 an hour during the off-season.
“I think there needs to be a happy medium,” he said. “I think we need to look for revenue, but we don’t want to overdo it.”
Merchants said although few shoppers complain about parking costs now, that could change if the rates keep going up.
“If we increase it to $3 an hour,” Condos said, “we might hear people talking about it a lot more.”