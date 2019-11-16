Downtown merchants leery of parking fee increase

Reuss said she worries that $3 an hour would scare shoppers away, and also that it would become an excessive burden from employees who must park while they work.

Petzinger said he fears that higher parking rates would hurt restaurants in particular.

“If people have to pay $3 an hour for parking, they may go to restaurants in other areas,” he said.

Lee said that parking should be $2 an hour in all paid parking areas downtown. Some tourists already question why parking costs $2 an hour in some areas and $1 an hour in others, he said.

“It makes it unified,” he said. “It makes the city more money, and people aren’t confused.”

Condos said if the city approves a $3 an hour rate, they should impose it only durign peak summer months, and then roll it back to $2 an hour during the off-season.

“I think there needs to be a happy medium,” he said. “I think we need to look for revenue, but we don’t want to overdo it.”

Merchants said although few shoppers complain about parking costs now, that could change if the rates keep going up.

“If we increase it to $3 an hour,” Condos said, “we might hear people talking about it a lot more.”

