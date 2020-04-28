Downtown parking could again be pay-as-you-go starting Wednesday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Paid parking in downtown Lake Geneva could resume this week, but parking rates will remain the same — at least for now.

The Lake Geneva City Council has agreed to resume paid parking as soon as possible while putting off temporarily any further discussion about rate increases.

Coming six weeks after the city made parking free during the coronavirus crisis, the move follows reports that crowds of visitors are gathering in Lake Geneva again, particularly on weekends.

"We're missing out on that opportunity to collect for parking," Alderwoman Cindy Flower said.

City staff said that paid parking could resume as soon as Wednesday.

Newly elected Mayor Charlene Klein said she approved of the move, and that it should not take long for staff to have the downtown parking kiosks operational again.

"I don't think they will run into too many obstacles," Klein said.

Parking in downtown Lake Geneva costs $1 to $2 an hour between March and November.

The city suspended paid parking March 19 as part of a city emergency declaration to control the spread of the coronavirus and to help local residents, businesses and government manage during the crisis.