You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Downtown parking could again be pay-as-you-go starting Wednesday
breaking

Downtown parking could again be pay-as-you-go starting Wednesday

{{featured_button_text}}
Parking crew covers up parking kiosk in downtown Lake Geneva

Lake Geneva city parking crew members Katie Eppley, left, and Kerri Johnson cover a parking kiosk March 18 on Broad Street, as the city moves to suspend downtown parking fees.

 Scott Williams

Paid parking in downtown Lake Geneva could resume this week, but parking rates will remain the same — at least for now.

The Lake Geneva City Council has agreed to resume paid parking as soon as possible while putting off temporarily any further discussion about rate increases.

Coming six weeks after the city made parking free during the coronavirus crisis, the move follows reports that crowds of visitors are gathering in Lake Geneva again, particularly on weekends.

"We're missing out on that opportunity to collect for parking," Alderwoman Cindy Flower said.

City staff said that paid parking could resume as soon as Wednesday.

Newly elected Mayor Charlene Klein said she approved of the move, and that it should not take long for staff to have the downtown parking kiosks operational again.

"I don't think they will run into too many obstacles," Klein said.

Parking in downtown Lake Geneva costs $1 to $2 an hour between March and November.

The city suspended paid parking March 19 as part of a city emergency declaration to control the spread of the coronavirus and to help local residents, businesses and government manage during the crisis.

The emergency proclamation is scheduled to continue until May 18.

The city council voted Tuesday night by a 6-2 margin to resume paid parking as soon as possible.

The city has separately been considering a proposal to increase parking to $2 an hour throughout downtown, as well as extending paid parking hours by an additional two hours, until 9 p.m.

But those changes have been put on hold temporarily, with some aldermen saying that increased parking costs could hurt downtown businesses that are trying to recover from the coronavirus disruption.

"Just to show the downtown businesses that we care about them, we need to make some type of concession," Alderwoman Shari Straube said.

+30 Photo gallery: 'We are strong together.' Messages from downtown Lake Geneva

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics