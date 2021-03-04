Downtown Pop-up dinners cancelled after Lake Geneva aldermen hold off voting on liquor licenses

“I think what’s at risk is we’re approving something when we don’t have all the pieces and we don’t know all the consequences,” Fesenmaier said. “It behooves us to take our time on this.”

City Attorney Dan Draper said he would like to obtain input from the neighboring business owners to determine how they feel about the proposed pop-up dinners.

“I believe in innovation,” Draper said. “I believe in creating ideas of generating business downtown, but I think we have to respect our next door neighbors.”

Flower said she feels granting the temporary liquor licenses for the pop-up dinners is no different than awarding liquor licenses for other community events.

“I don’t see how this is different than issuing a license for Oktoberfest or Venetian Fest,” Flower said. “I mean they serve food there, and they get licenses to sell liquor.”

Fesenmaier said the pop-up dinners could still be held without serving alcohol or the organizers could decide to reschedule the dinners.

Alderman Tim Dunn said he is disappointed that the organizers applied for the liquor licenses close to the dates of the events and not sooner.